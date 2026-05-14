Christopher Nolan says Travis Scott's ‘rap background’ led to his controversial casting in period drama The Odyssey

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has revealed why he cast rapper Travis Scott in his upcoming film The Odyssey, saying the musician's background in rap aligned with the oral storytelling tradition of the ancient epic, according to E! News. Travis Scott is making an appearance in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Christopher Nolan on casting Travis Scott in The Odyssey Speaking in an interview, Nolan said Scott was chosen to portray a bard in the film because of the connection between oral poetry and rap music. “I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap,” Nolan said, according to E! News.

The upcoming film, slated to premiere on July 17, features Scott in a brief but notable appearance in a trailer released in January. In the clip, Scott narrates a dramatic account of the Trojan War to Telemachus, played by Tom Holland, while portraying a bard recounting the story of Odysseus, played by Matt Damon.

"A war, a man, a trick--a trick to break the walls of Troy," Scott says in the trailer, as scenes of battle unfold onscreen. "It burning, screaming to the ground," according to E! News.