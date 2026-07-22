Jeetendra recalls buying Pali Hill bungalow for ₹4.25 lakh after Bharat Bhushan's financial woes; land now worth ₹450cr

Veteran actor Jeetendra was among Bollywood's biggest stars in the 1980s. Alongside his flourishing film career, he also made smart real estate investments and eventually became a well-known name in Mumbai's property market. In a recent interview, the actor recalled buying a bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill from late actor Bharat Bhushan for what he described as a throwaway price. Jeetendra spoke about the time he bought his first bungalow.

Jeetendra bought Bharat Bhushan's bungalow for ₹ 4.25 lakh Speaking to The Realty Drive, Jeetendra revealed that Bharat Bhushan was going through a severe financial crisis and was forced to sell his Pali Hill bungalow for just ₹4.25 lakh. According to TOI report, the plot is now valued at around ₹450 crore.

Recalling the purchase, Jeetendra said, "He was a huge star in those days who had done films like Baiju Bawra. He came to me with the offer to buy his Pali Hill bungalow. When I spoke to my father, he said, 'Let's also buy a bungalow.' Until then, we had lived a very lower-middle-class life. I used to live in a 20x10 room; eight people stayed together in a chawl. I finally bought the bungalow for ₹4.25 lakh. What was even more shocking was that it came with a 3,450 sq ft plot at the same price."

His films flopped after he moved into the bungalow Jeetendra recalled that soon after shifting into the bungalow, four of his films flopped consecutively. Fearing he might meet the same fate as Bharat Bhushan, who had suffered major financial setbacks, he decided to move out of the house. However, the property later turned out to be one of his most profitable investments.

Earned nearly three times the purchase price from the wood alone Years later, when a developer approached him with a redevelopment proposal, Jeetendra readily agreed. He revealed that he earned nearly three times the bungalow's purchase price from the Burma teak wood used in its construction alone.

"You won't believe it, but when it was demolished, I received ₹11.5 lakh just for the Burma teak used in its construction. I had bought the entire bungalow for ₹4.25 lakh and earned ₹11.5 lakh from the wood alone," he said.