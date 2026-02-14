Tusshar Kapoor reveals he didn’t inform dad Jeetendra before deciding to be a single father

Back in 2016, Tusshar Kapoor became a father when he welcomed his son Laksshya through surrogacy. The actor has now revealed that he did not inform his father, veteran star Jeetendra, about the decision beforehand. Tusshar Kapoor became father to son Laksshya in 2016, who was born via surrogacy. (Instagram)

Tusshar gets candid Tusshar recently sat down for a conversation with Meri Saheli, where he opened up about his decision to embrace single fatherhood and recalled how his family reacted to the news.

“I am very old school, similar to my father, but at the same time, we are extremely different from each other. After staying in the US for five years, I learnt to live independently. I haven’t even married. I have a child as a single father. However, my father is not like this. He believes in marriage and having a family, he is very old school Indian,” Tusshar said.

Speaking about marriage, Tusshar clarified that although he holds the institution in high regard, he does not feel it is meant for everyone. During the chat, Tusshar said he did not feel the need to seek his parents’ approval before making the decision to be a single father.

He shared, “I completely believe in marriage as an institution, but it wasn’t for me. My calling was to become a father… I had no pressure from my parents because I never thought of asking them. I was 39. I met Prakash Jha on a flight to Tirupati. We weren’t friends but knew each other socially. While returning, our flights were cancelled, and we carpooled. On the way, he asked me, ‘If you’re not destined to be a married man, why not think of being a single parent?’ He knew a single woman in his family who had become a parent around the same age. I then called up doctors. They counselled me. We took it one step at a time, and eventually, I became a father.”

More about Tusshar Tusshar, who is the son of veteran actor Jeetendra and brother of film and television producer Ektaa Kapoor, never got married. Tusshar became father to son Laksshya in 2016, who was born via surrogacy. He also wrote a book titled Bachelor Dad: My Journey to Fatherhood and More.

Tusshar made his acting debut with Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai in 2001, and went on to do projects such as Gayab, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Golmaal, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Dirty Picture, and Mastizaade.

In recent years, he has also explored the world of OTT with diverse projects including Dus June Ki Raat Chapter 1, Booo Sabki Phategi and Pop Kaun?. He was also seen in horror comedy Kapkapiii, which was a remake of the Malayalam horror-comedy Romancha. It is believed that the actor is set to work with director Prakash Jha on his next political thriller titled Janadesh.