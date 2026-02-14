Tusshar Kapoor opens up about his journey as a single dad; calls his father Jeetendra ‘old school Indian’

Apart from being veteran superstar Jeetendra’s son, an actor, and the heart of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series, Tusshar Kapoor is also a doting father to his son Laksshya Kapoor. Tusshar welcomed Laksshya into the world 10 years ago, in June 2016, through surrogacy. The actor is raising Laksshya as a single father, and never fails to spend quality time with his son despite his busy schedule. A hands-on parent indeed, much like his sister Ektaa Kapoor who is also a single parent. But how did Tusshar take the decision of becoming a single papa? In a new interview, the actor has now candidly opened up about his wholesome journey.

In a recent chat with Meri Saheli, talking about his father Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor shared, “I am very old school, similar to my father, but at the same time, we are extremely different from each other. After staying in the US for five years, I learnt to live independently. I haven’t even married. I have a child as a single father. However, my father is not like this. He believes in marriage and having a family, he is very old school Indian.” Tusshar explained that he believes in marriage as an institution, but feels it wasn’t for him. When he realised his calling to become a parent, Tusshar experienced divine interventions and went with the flow.

Tusshar shared, “I had no pressure from my parents because I never thought of asking them. I was 39. I met Prakash Jha on a flight to Tirupati. We weren’t friends but knew each other socially. While returning, our flights were cancelled and we carpooled. On the way, he asked me, ‘If you’re not destined to be a married man, why not think of being a single parent?’ He knew a single woman in his family who had become a parent around the same age. I then called up doctors. They counselled me. We took it one step at a time, and eventually, I became a father.”

Well, we wish Tusshar and his son Laksshya all the love and joy!