Mumbai property registrations set to cross 13,600 in July; stamp duty may exceed ₹1,200 crore

Mumbai is expected to register 13,617 property transactions in July 2026, an 8.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase and the highest for the month in over 14 years, according to an analysis of Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps data by Knight Frank India. Mumbai is expected to register 13,617 property transactions in July 2026, an 8.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase and the highest for the month in over 14 years, as per IGR data. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

The Maharashtra government is also projected to collect ₹1,223 crore in stamp duty, up 8.9% YoY, reflecting sustained demand for higher-value homes despite a high base.

On a sequential basis, property registrations rose 2% month-on-month (MoM), while stamp duty collections increased 13% MoM, indicating continued strength in Mumbai's housing market.

"Mumbai's residential market continues to demonstrate remarkable depth, recording its strongest July performance in over 14 years despite a high comparative base. The sustained momentum reflects resilient end-user demand and enduring confidence in homeownership," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"While transaction volumes remained broadly stable both year on year and sequentially, revenue recorded a marked increase, underscoring sustained demand for higher-value homes. Even as buyers become more discerning, demand for quality residential developments remains healthy, supported by the city's strong economic fundamentals, infrastructure-led growth and long-term investment appeal," he added.

Also Read: Mumbai luxury real estate: ₹10 crore-plus home sales jump 12% to a record ₹18,512 crore in H1 2026

How do Mumbai's property registration numbers stack up? The latest numbers extend the city's strong run this year. In June 2026, Mumbai recorded more than 13,000 property registrations, up 15% YoY and the highest for the month in over 14 years, with stamp duty collections crossing ₹1,000 crore.

Earlier, May 2026 saw 12,315 property registrations, a 7% YoY increase and the strongest May performance in over 14 years.

Overall, Mumbai registered 80,221 property transactions across the primary and secondary markets during the first half of 2026, a 6% YoY increase, while stamp duty collections rose 4% to ₹6,968 crore, according to Knight Frank India's analysis of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) data.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate market records over 13,000 property registrations; stamp duty revenue crosses ₹1,000 crore

