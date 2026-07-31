This CEO keeps his girlfriend’s period blood in the freezer. Here’s why

Bryan Johnson has revealed that he keeps his girlfriend’s period blood in the freezer as part of his longevity and health research. The tech entrepreneur, who is best known for spending millions of dollars every year in his quest to slow down aging, revealed the startling fact in an X post this morning. Kate Tolo is dating longevity researcher Bryan Johnson. (X/@/bryan_johnson) “Kate’s period blood is in my -80 °C freezer,” he wrote, with Kate referring to his girlfriend Kate Tolo — a 30-year-old Australian-Bosnian biohacker. The California-based founder and CEO of Project Blueprint added that he keeps around 10 ml of his girlfriend’s period blood in his freezer. This post comes just a day after he publicly wondered whether he had “taken this whole longevity thing too far”.

Why is there blood in the freezer? In a follow-up post, Bryan Johnson went into further detail about why he keeps his girlfriend’s menstrual blood in the freezer. Johnson argued that menstrual blood could provide health information that a standard blood test could not because it came directly from the uterus. He said analysing it could help detect uterine cells, immune and stem cells, as well as contaminants such as microplastics, PFAS (‘forever chemicals’) and endocrine-disrupting chemicals. “Menstrual blood is valuable and underutilized,” he claimed. “We collected to look for diseased tissue, measure microplastics, measure endocrine disruptors, measure PFAS.”