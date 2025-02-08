Menstrual blood: What's normal and what’s not? Gynecologist sheds light

Menstruation is the condition of normal vaginal bleeding that happens during a woman’s monthly cycle. When pregnancy does not occur, the uterus sheds its lining triggered by falling progesterone levels. However, it is important to understand what’s normal and what needs medical intervention in menstruation. Dr. Swati Bhargav explained what's normal and what's not in menstruation.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Swati Bhargav, consultant gynaecology and obstetrics, head - Medyshe by Medyseva, explained:

What’s normal in menstruation?

Color of menstrual blood: Bright red colour denotes Fresh menstrual blood, typically at the beginning of the period while dark red or brown is older blood that has taken longer to leave the uterus, which is also normal, especially at the end of the period. Sometimes blood can appear pinkish if mixed with cervical mucus, which can happen early on in your cycle or at the start of your period.

Amount of blood: A typical period lasts about 3-7 days with loss of 30-80 milliliters of blood in total during the entire period. This is roughly equivalent to 3-6 tablespoons. Anything more than normal is considered heavy flow and should be evaluated.

Clots: Small blood clots, especially in the first few days of menstruation, are common.

Odour: A mild odor is normal during menstruation due to the breakdown of blood, but it shouldn't be foul-smelling. A bad odor could indicate an infection like bacterial vaginosis.

PMS symptoms (Pre-menstrual syndrome): Light spotting or cramping a day or two before periods may occur. Some may experience mood swings, headaches or change in appetite due to hormonal fluctuations.

Know what's normal in menstruation and what needs medical intervention.(Pexels)

What’s not normal in menstruation?

Excessive bleeding (Menorrhagia): This can lead to anemia and can happen due to any abnormalities of the uterus like fibroid, adenomyosis, endometrial problems.

Irregular or absent periods (Amenorrhea): A missed period is normal occasionally under stress, breastfeeding, or undergoing significant lifestyle changes. However, pregnancy needs to be ruled out. If three or more periods are missed in a row, it may indicate an underlying condition like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid issues or other hormonal imbalances.

Painful periods (Dysmenorrhea): Severe pain may occur in conditions like endometriosis, fibroids or adenomyosis.

Spotting between periods: Light bleeding or spotting that occurs between periods may be a sign of hormonal imbalance, fibroids, polyps or even cervical cancer in rare case.

Prolonged Periods (Menorrhagia): If the period lasts more than 7 days, it could be a sign of heavy menstrual bleeding or an underlying issue like fibroids, endometriosis, or thyroid problems.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.