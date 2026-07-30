Bryan Johnson says he may have gone ‘too far’ with longevity experiment

In a post on X, Johnson wrote, “been thinking things over and wonder if i've taken this whole longevity thing too far.”

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, best known for spending millions of dollars each year in his quest to slow ageing, has admitted that he is wondering whether he has taken his longevity experiment too far.

The remark surprised many, given that the entrepreneur has spent years following an intensive anti-ageing regimen that includes taking hundreds of supplements, maintaining a strict sleep schedule and making lifestyle choices aimed at slowing biological ageing.

(Also Read: Bengaluru entrepreneur, 23, begins health tracking journey, says he'll be 'Bryan Johnson of India')

Bryan Johnson diagnosed with Autoimmune Gastritis Johnson's latest post also comes just weeks after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Autoimmune Gastritis, a chronic inflammatory disease in which antibodies attack the cells of the stomach.

Sharing the diagnosis on X earlier this month, Johnson wrote, "My stomach is eating itself". He acknowledged that there is currently no cure for the condition but said he plans to monitor it closely while exploring emerging treatment options.

The entrepreneur's diagnosis drew widespread attention online, with many expressing sympathy while others questioned whether his extreme focus on longevity had paid off.

(Also Read: Bryan Johnson shreds Indian man for bragging about working till 4 am: 'May feel heroic, but...')

Social media reactions Johnson's latest post also sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

"I'm happy that you came to ur senses, it's never too late focus on what's left of life n enjoy like there's no tomorrow bryan," one X user wrote.

Another commented, "No one is immune to the way a relationship derails all of your fitness goals."

A third user wrote, "Bryan, you are a scout. One of the first to actually challenge an idea. But sadly the idea of 'not dying' is unattainable. Choose something realistic. Living to 115-120 should be the goal."

Johnson has become one of the world's most recognisable figures in the longevity movement through his Blueprint project, which involves rigorous health monitoring and experimental anti-ageing interventions aimed at reversing his biological age.

Johnson's longevity experiments have often made headlines over the years. His regimen has included highly publicised plasma transfusions involving his son, extensive organ health tracking, advanced medical scans and other experimental interventions designed to slow biological ageing.