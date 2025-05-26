US millionaire shreds Indian man for bragging about working till 4 am: 'May feel heroic, but...'

US millionaire and anti-ageing advocate Bryan Johnson shut down an Indian entrepreneur’s late-night hustle post, slamming the 4 am work culture as “terrible for health” instead of "heroic". Web developer Priyanshu Tiwari, shared a photo of a large group of tech workers coding through the night and till early morning and wrote, "It's 4 AM guys, but builders are building. What's your excuse." Web developer Priyanshu Tiwari, shared a photo of a large group of tech workers coding through the night and till early morning.(X/@priyanshudotsol)

The post racked up thousands of views, with many commenters applauding the young developer’s dedication, but Johnson wasn’t impressed. Instead, he stepped in to set the record straight, warning that glorifying irregular, excessive work hours can be seriously harmful to long-term health.

"It may feel heroic but you're spending down your human capacity. That posture reduces brain oxygen by 30%," Johnson wrote.

He also claimed that sitting for long hours while looking at a screen can lower melatnonin and cause trouble in sleeping which can raise cortisol and fat in the body. "The blue light suppress melatonin, fragments deep-sleep, blunts next-day insulin sensitivity. The missed sleep raises cortisol, increases visceral-fat and decays memory," he said.

Check out the exchange here:

The reply sparked mixed reactions from social media users. Some called out Johnson for rebuking young professionals while being a millionaire, while others agreed that long working hours should not be normalised or flaunted.

"Fair, but you're only able to make this comment from the comfort of your longevity maxed out Venice villa because you did the same at one point," said one user.

"If prolonged sure but that's not realistic. Just like it's not realistic to expect that you will never do anything that will ever be in some capacity slightly unhealthy," remarked another user.

A third user wrote, "Savage response! But true! At 31, I can confirm. Every hour of missed sleep, puts a layer of fog on my brain for the next day! Sleep is super important!"