Bengaluru entrepreneur, 23, begins health tracking journey, says he'll be 'Bryan Johnson of India'

Bengaluru-based startup founder Punarv Dinakar has announced an ambitious personal health experiment, declaring that he intends to become the “Bryan Johnson of India.” In a long post on X, the 23-year-old founder of Sedona Health said he plans to closely monitor and optimise nearly every aspect of his physical wellbeing, not necessarily to extend his lifespan but “to live life to the fullest”. Punarv Dinakar's post sparked mixed reactions online. (X/@ycocerious)

“To everyone reading this, Hi, I'm Punarv. I'm 23 and starting today, I will be the Bryan Johnson of India,” Dinakar wrote. He shared that he had already begun the process by getting a comprehensive blood test worth ₹7,000 covering key biomarkers. He added that he has purchased a WHOOP device to track sleep, strain and recovery, while also using Strava for activities, Amy for calorie tracking and Sedona to monitor biomarkers. “This is just the start,” he said, adding that he intends to “go a lot deeper into every single aspect” of his health.

“The only difference is that Im not doing this to "live longer", but to live life to the fullest,” the 23-year-old wrote. He also said that he will publicly document everything he measures and improves. Inviting others interested in similar lifestyle experiments to follow along, he wrote, “The journey begins.”

Who is Bryan Johnson?

Notably, Bryan Johnson is an American tech entrepreneur who is known for spending millions of dollars annually on diet regimes, supplements, therapies and data-driven interventions aimed at slowing or reversing biological ageing. In recent years, Johnson has gained global attention for his attempt to radically extend human lifespan through extreme self-quantification.

How did social media react?

Dinakar’s post sparked a mix of admiration, humour and concern online. One user wrote, “23 years old optimizing biomarkers while most people his age are optimizing their instagram captions. either this goes incredibly well or becomes the most documented midlife crisis in bangalore.”

“Just be a Happy one, that guy you're talking about looks misrable,” commented another.

“Hahaha i was thinking about doing something similar to myself too in the big 2026 finally focusing on health and going all in. Every $ I've made in past couple of years either goes into travelling or health let's see how better can we get, cheers! Count me in I wanna joinnn,” wrote a third user.

“Tracking ur health vitals daily or consistently will eventually make u anxious even with minor deflections. Just have good eating, physilcal and sleeping habits is enough to keep the vitals im check. U will just add a stresiing factor in ur life if u keep tracking,” commented one user.