Bryan Johnson targets 'immortality by 2039', says his biological age hasn't changed in a year

Tech entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast Bryan Johnson has said he is aiming to achieve “immortality” by 2039, claiming that after a year of intense anti-ageing interventions, his biological age has not advanced. Bryan Johnson has drawn global attention for his extreme anti-ageing regimen.(X/@bryan_johnson)

In a lengthy X post, Johnson shared a photo comparison of his appearance from 2019 to 2025 and wrote, “One year of time passes and I remain the same biological age”. The 48-year-old, who has drawn global attention for his extreme anti-ageing regimen, called this period an “absolutely insane moment” in human history.

“For the first time in the history of life on earth, in just the past 24 months, the window has opened for a conscious being to realistically strive for this goal,” he wrote.

‘Nature has already solved immortality’

Johnson admitted that he currently doesn’t know how “2039 immortality” will be achieved, but said, “We know immortality is possible because nature has already solved it”. Citing examples from nature, he pointed to freshwater hydra, the so-called immortal jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii, and lobsters, which exhibit negligible senescence due to mechanisms such as continuous cell regeneration and active telomerase.

“This isn’t a physics problem like trying to travel faster than the speed of light, it’s a biological engineering problem that evolution has cracked multiple times,” he said.

Johnson claimed that after 6 years of following a rigorous, data-driven routine, his body now performs at “elite 18-year-old levels” across cardiovascular health, strength, fertility, and hormones. He acknowledged limits, noting mild to moderate hearing loss in one ear and a brain that remains anatomically age 42.

Bryan Johnson's goal for 2039

To accelerate progress, Johnson said his team is creating thousands of lab-grown organ clones based on his biology to test drugs and therapies safely before human use. While admitting mistakes are inevitable, he said the effort is driven by optimism and faith in technological progress, particularly AI’s growing role in scientific discovery.

Beyond personal longevity, Johnson framed his mission as a cultural shift. “This 2039 goal is as much about AI as it is about us humans… I figure that one of the best ways to improve the probability that we build safe AI, and don’t kill each other in the meantime, is to transform our shared aspirations from yolo to don’t die,” he said.

Johnson said he plans to continue sharing his protocols publicly through his Blueprint initiative. He also invited others to join what he described as a hopeful, collective pursuit. “The 2039 goal points us in the right direction. To say yes to life and no to death,” he wrote.