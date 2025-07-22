Bryan Johnson wants to shut down his anti-ageing startup Blueprint: 'Pain-in-the-a** company'

Reverse-ageing enthusiast and tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has revealed that he is considering closing down or selling his anti-ageing endeavour, Blueprint, calling it a "pain-in-the-a** company." The entrepreneur, who has made headlines for his frequent anti-ageing procedures, which included using his own son's plasma to boost his youth, said that he did not want to continue with the company since the business was affecting his philosophy. The entrepreneur made headlines for his frequent anti-ageing procedures, which included using his own son's plasma to boost his youth,

"Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it. I don't need the money, and it's a pain-in-the-a** company," he told Wired in an interview.

The startup worked as a setup that helped its clients boost their youth through supplements, tests, and nutrition products, including a $55 "longevity mix" and a $42 mushroom coffee alternative called "Super Shrooms." His unusual passion for age-reversing techniques has earned him more than 4 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, and X.

However, Johnson felt that the commercial aspect of his age-reversal techniques was interfering with his ideological mission. "The problem is now people see the business and give me less credibility on the philosophy side. I will not make that trade-off. It is not worth it to me. So yeah, I don't want it," he said.

The 47-year-old started Project Blueprint in 2021. Earlier this year, The New York Times reported that the company was missing its monthly break-even point by at least $1 million, but Johnson claimed that the startup was not in a financial decline.

"They painted it like we are in some kind of emergency financial situation. That is not the case. We are break-even... We've had profitable months, we've had loss months," he said.