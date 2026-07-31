Bengaluru, The Karnataka's Department of Tourism has initiated consultations with a leading tourism operator to explore the feasibility of launching cruise services from Mangaluru, officials said on Friday. Tourism company agrees in principle to explore cruise operations from Mangaluru

During a meeting held in Mumbai, Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited, one of India's leading cruise operators, agreed in principle to explore the feasibility of commencing cruise services from Mangaluru, the state's Tourism Secretary V Ram Prasath Manohar said.

The move was initiated following the directions of Karnataka Tourism Minister K J George, he said.

According to him, the company's technical team will undertake a detailed site assessment, following which the department will take the next course of action based on its findings.

"At the same time, we are also examining the feasibility of establishing an international-standard cruise terminal in Mangaluru," he said.

According to an official statement, a delegation of senior officials from the Department of Tourism, led by its secretary, held detailed discussions with Jurgen Bailom, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Bharat Acharya, Associate Director, Port Operations, of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited.

The meeting focused on the infrastructure requirements, operational needs, market opportunities and other key aspects necessary for launching cruise services from Mangaluru, it said.

During the discussions, the company's representatives highlighted the need for a comprehensive assessment of the tourism market, visitor demand and commercial viability of the Mangalore coastal region, officials said.

They also suggested preparing a dedicated promotional strategy to position Mangalore as a prominent cruise tourism destination at both the national and international levels, they said.

As the next step, the company's technical team will visit Mangaluru next month to undertake a detailed site assessment of the port infrastructure, tourism potential, operational feasibility and other supporting facilities required for cruise operations, the department said.

Meanwhile, as part of the state government's efforts to strengthen cruise tourism infrastructure, a team of senior officials from the Department of Tourism recently visited the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal to study its passenger facilities, terminal management systems and operational framework, it said.

Based on the observations from the visit, the tourism secretary has directed department officials to undertake a preliminary feasibility study on the development of an international-standard cruise terminal in Mangaluru.

Stating that Karnataka's coastline offers immense potential for cruise tourism, Tourism Minister George assured that the Government is committed to developing this sector by engaging with leading industry players and creating the necessary infrastructure and enabling ecosystem.

"This initiative will not only strengthen coastal tourism but also generate employment opportunities and attract investments to the region," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.