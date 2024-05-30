Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and others return for one last adventure of The Umbrella Academy. Watch trailer

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the fourth season of its popular superhero series, The Umbrella Academy (TUA), on May 30, 2024. It also released first-look images of the star cast of the supernatural drama. The show is returning to the OTT platform for the last time with its beloved cast, including Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore. Netflix releases teaser trailer for The Umbrella Academy S4(Netflix.com)

Also Read: Moana 2 first trailer out: Dwayne Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho return for another adventure. Watch

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Everything about The Umbrella Academy season 4

Based on the work of graphic novel writer Gerard Way and illustrations by Gabriel Bá, the series this season will continue to trace the journey of the Hargreeves siblings in their last adventure. The trailer is set in the show’s familiar dark aesthetics with the background score of Europe’s The Final Countdown.

This season witnesses the challenges faced by the Hargreeves siblings as they struggle to fit into a brand-new world where their powers no longer exist. The final season will run for 6 episodes on Netflix. The popular OTT platform also released a script page from the series’ episode one called ‘The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want’ on their official website.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 highlights:

The season, released in the year 2022, witnessed an entire timeline reset in order to halt the Kugelblitz from consuming the entire universe. It also introduced the siblings to seven deterrent superhuman siblings known by the name Sparrows, along with their despicable father.

The episodes of the previous season were filled with treachery, secret allies between Allison and Reginald and the murder of Luther. It ended with the Hargreeves siblings entering the alternate timeline with none of their superpowers.

Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy will drop on August 8, 2024, only on Netflix.