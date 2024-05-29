Moana 2 first trailer out: Dwayne Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho return for another adventure. Watch

Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho are back for another adventure in Disney‘s sequel movie Moana 2, and the first trailer for the animated sequel promises to be a thrilling voyage. (Also read: Moana 2: Disney reveals new still from sequel, confirms Dwayne Johnson's return) On Wednesday, Disney released the first trailer for Moana 2.

On Wednesday, Disney released the first trailer for Moana 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 animated hit. Auli'i is returning as the voice of Moana, while Dwayne is again voicing Maui.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Adventure at the sea

While the trailer doesn't give out much about the plot, it gives a peek into all the fun and action packed in the second chapter. It shows Moana setting off for another adventure at sea after discovering a call from her ancestors to "sail to new skies and reconnect our people across the entire ocean”. It reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers.

The visuals show off the gorgeous water animation, including a stunning shot of Moana floating in front of a whale shark.

The clip also shows Moana's rooster Heihei and pig Pua. But this time, Pua seems to be joining Moana on the journey. This seems to be a well decided move by the makers after some fans questioned the decision to have the pet stay behind in the original film.

In the end of the teaser, Maui triumphantly arrives on Moana's boat, and, in a reference to the plot of the first movie, questions her, "Why didn't you bring the pig last time?"

About Moana 2

David G. Derrick Jr. is the writer and director of this animated film which is set to release in theatres on November 29. The project was originally developed as a television series before being reworked as a theatrical sequel. It features new songs from Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. Before the trailer's release, Disney debuted the first official poster for Moana 2, which shows Maui's fish hook on the beach with Moana in the background.

Disney is also behind a live-action Moana remake from director Thomas Kail. That film is set to star Dwayne and has been scheduled for release on July 10, 2026.

About Moana

In the original film, Moana leaves her home, the island of Motunui, for an adventure across the sea with help from Maui, a shape-shifting demigod. The movie was a hit for Disney in 2016, grossing $687 million worldwide. It picked up two Oscar nominations.