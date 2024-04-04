 Moana 2: Disney reveals new still from sequel, confirms Dwayne Johnson's return | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Moana 2: Disney reveals new still from sequel, confirms Dwayne Johnson's return

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 04, 2024 03:00 AM IST

Moana 2 is being directed by Dave Derrick Jr. and features music from Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina

Disney has released a brand-new image for the highly-anticipated sequel of the 2016 film Moana. In the photo shared on X, formerly Twitter, early Wednesday, the now-older titular princess can be seen holding an oar as she sails with an expression of confidence and triumph on her face. While most of the details about Moana 2 are currently being kept under wraps, it is set to hit the theatres this year in November.

Disney unveils new still from Moana 2, which is set to hit the theatres on November 27(Disney/ X, formerly Twitter)
Disney unveils new still from Moana 2, which is set to hit the theatres on November 27(Disney/ X, formerly Twitter)

New image for Moana 2 unveiled by Disney

The latest still for the upcoming sequel of the animated film was unveiled as part of Disney's 2024 annual shareholders meeting. Initially, the company had ideas to bring back Moana to its audiences in a TV series for Disney+. However, the plan changed as Disney announced its decision for a second film in February.

Moana 2 is being directed by Dave Derrick Jr. and features music from Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina. The film is set to premiere on November 27. The film was first announced with the description, “Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.”

“After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced,” the description added.

Dwayne Johnson's return confirmed

Alongside the new image, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's return has also been confirmed. Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed during the meeting that the WWE star and Auli'i Cravalho will reprise their roles as Maui and Moana, respectively, in Moana 2. However, The Rock will also be playing Maui in the live-action adaptation of the film, alongside another actress, stepping in as Moana.

