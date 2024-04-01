Elon Musk's anti-woke-Disney agenda flourishes in potential April Fools tweet: ‘Can’t wait to work with…'

The SpaceX founder has never missed a beat to double down on his Disney hate train. Seizing the April Fools moment on the first day of the new month, Elon Musk quirkily transitioned to unleashing his fury at the ‘woke Disney’ agenda in an idiosyncratic move. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

Swerving from his usual online tirades targeting the mass media company, he sardonically wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Excited to join @Disney as their Chief DEI Officer.”

Having previously slammed the Disney CEO, Bob Iger, for the company's content and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) approach, Musk again indulged in jibes at his expense. In the same tweet, he continued: “Can't wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content more woke! Even the linguini.”

Who is Kathleen Kennedy?

Kennedy is the Lucasfilm president who's also been handling the beloved Star Wars franchise. She's been under heavy Twitter for expanding the property at an unmatched rate, with a new Star Wars project always being accessible in some shape. On top of that, some unwarranted criticism also poured in, accusing her of infusing the ‘woke’ narrative into Star Wars.

A more hyperbolic response to this record followed through with a South Park special ridiculing her. The ‘Joining the Panderverse’ special typecasted her as the main villain. It also featured Disney executives, including CEO Bob Iger, addressing the failing attempts at diversity “pandering.”

Elon Musk - Disney Crossfire

While Musk's latest tweet was curated on April Fools' Day, his sour tensions with the media company and its associates run deep.

Lucasfilm terminated its contract with the Star Wars alum Gina Carano in 2021 after she shared a heated post, expressing her right-wing opinions on social media. She wrote, "Most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Naxi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” It wasn't the first remark of the sort she'd passed along.

In February 2024, she sued Lucasfilm and Disney for firing her from the hit show The Mandalorian. Eventually, Musk came to her aid and backed her case financially.

Around the same time, he dropped another tweet addressing the company's alleged diversity guidelines for content. Labelling them as “enforced by Disney's DEI Gestapo,” he conflated these laws with Nazi Germany's much-feared official secret police.

Disney even responded to Elon Musk's previous controversial claims by seemingly boycotting the microblogging platform towards the year-end in 2023. Walt Disney halted its posts on the platform for a while as well.

In December, another contentious Musk tweet dropped, stating: “Disney has a major content problem. Almost their entire upcoming slate is unwatchable. They are the world’s biggest example of go woke, go broke lol.”