Trump lambasts Biden and Mexican President's $20bn demand: 'I wouldn't give him 10 cents'

As Donald Trump leaves no stone unturned to target US President Joe Biden, the GOP leader in a fresh attack weighed in on how foreign leaders "lack respect" for his presidential rival. In an interview with Fox News on Sunday night, Trump asserted that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of Mexico, does not respect Biden.(AFP)

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday night, Trump asserted that it became evident that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of Mexico, does not respect Biden as he issued a lengthy list of demands outlining what the US must offer to Mexico in return for its assistance in halting the flow of migrants to the US-Mexico border.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

During a January meeting, the US official urged Mexico to provide more support in halting illegal immigration. In response, the Mexican President demanded the US to stop the blockade of Cuba, donate $20 billion to Latin American and Caribbean nations, lift its sanctions against Venezuela and offer work visas to 10 million Hispanics who had worked in the country for at least ten years.

Also Read: John Bolton says his former boss Trump ‘doesn’t have the brains’ to be dictator, but leaving NATO is a…

When the "Fox & Friends" co-host asked Trump about the demands of the Mexican President, he bragged that it "wouldn't happen with me, with the wall."

"Well, he said much more than that. He said he wants $10 billion essentially just to talk, $10 billion to talk," the ex-US President continued while targetting Obrador.

Responding to another question if the Mexican President can dictate American policy, Trump said: “It's very simple: lack of respect for the president."

He further stated that Mexico would not have put such conditions if he were the president, adding that "I wouldn't give them 10 cents.”

“They would never say that to me. They would never say before we even talk. They want $10 billion a year, Mexico just asked for $10 billion a year. They would never ask it. I wouldn't give them 10 cents."

Also Read: MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace loses cool on air, angrily tosses her script over news on Donald Trump, ‘we need to change…’

Obrador vs Biden govt

Immigration is one of the key issues in the 2024 US presidential elections.

After Obrador indicated that the "flow of migrants will continue" unless the US accedes to his requests, House Speaker Mike Johnson blasted the Mexican President, stating that the United States could potentially compel Mexico to follow American immigration laws.

"We are not a colony. We are not a protectorate of any foreign country," Obrador responded, citing a "very good relationship" with the US.

At the Biden administration's request, Mexico has tightened its immigration laws in recent months, severely impacting Venezuelans.