MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace loses cool on air, angrily tosses her script over news on Donald Trump, ‘we need to change…’

During her live show on Friday, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace angrily tossed her script aside while discussing former President Donald Trump's social media comments about a judge's daughter. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace loses cool over Donald Trump, tosses her scripts while anchoring.(Screenshot of MSNBC)

"We need to change the conversation," Wallace declared, frustrated. "I've reported breaking news about gag order requests due to threats against judges and their children more times than I can count today."

Wallace, along with former federal Judge Michael Luttig, MSNBC's John Heilman, Lisa Rubin, and Glenn Kirschner, criticized the former president. She accused Trump of using the "highest court in the land" to delay "every federal criminal trial."

"Donald Trump brazenly and repeatedly attacks not just judges," Wallace stated. "Judges don’t have Secret Service protecting them."

"What are we going to do differently, because Donald Trump sure as hell isn’t changing," she added.

Luttig argued that Trump's goal was to "delegitimize" the courts. He believed that Trump wanted Americans to dismiss court rulings against him as politically motivated.

"From the moment the former president began his vicious attacks on the federal and state courts and their judges, his objective was to delegitimize those courts. This way, if they ruled against him in any of his cases, his followers, and possibly a significant portion of the nation, would dismiss those rulings as politically motivated," Luttig explained.

Manhattan prosecutors requested a judge to clarify a gag order imposed on Trump after his critical social media posts about the judge's daughter.

Trump accused New York Judge Juan Merchan of favoring his daughter’s interests as a Democratic political consultant. He claimed that the judge's daughter, Loren Merchan, whose firm has worked on campaigns for President Joe Biden and other Democrats, had posted a photo on social media showing her "obvious goal" of seeing him jailed.

"Judge Juan Merchan is totally compromised and should be removed from this TRUMP Non-Case immediately," Trump wrote. "His Daughter, Loren, is a Rabid Trump Hater, who has admitted to having conversations with her father about me, and yet he gagged me."

Merchan imposed a gag order on Trump in the hush money case on March 26. He cited Trump's "prior extrajudicial statements," stating they posed "a sufficient risk to the administration of justice."

Merchan's order prohibited Trump from making or directing public statements about potential witnesses, their participation, or the counsel in the case—except for Bragg—or about court staff, DA staff, or family members of the staff.