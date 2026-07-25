Were narcotics found in Lorenzo Salgado's van? New details emerge, 'Attempt to cast a shadow over...'

Laboratory testing has found that the substance recovered from Lorenzo Salgado Araujo's van was not a narcotic or any other illicit substance, according to US Rep. Sylvia Garcia and the Harris County District Attorney's Office. People hold signs in Hidalgo Park during a rally to protest the killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, Texas, on July 24 (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (AFP)

The update comes weeks after the fatal shooting of Salgado by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Houston. As the FBI continued its investigation into the matter, his family argued that speculation surrounding the substance unfairly damaged his reputation.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office confirmed that testing found the substance negative for narcotics. Prosecutors declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

The FBI, which is leading the federal probe into the July 7 shooting, has not disclosed what the substance was, only that the investigation remains active.

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“The attempt to cast a shadow over Lorenzo Salgado’s name has failed.” Rep. Sylvia Garcia announced the findings on social media, saying they supported what Salgado's relatives had maintained from the beginning.

In an X post, she wrote, “We can now confirm that the substance found in Lorenzo Salgado's van was not a narcotic or any other illicit substance.” Garcia added that the powder was an electrolyte supplement used to stay hydrated while working outdoors during the Texas summer.

"The attempt to cast a shadow over Lorenzo Salgado's name has failed," she wrote.