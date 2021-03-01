Mexican president Obrador to discuss vaccines, migration with Biden
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will discuss Covid-19 vaccines and immigration policy when he speaks with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden later on Monday.
"The issues: Covid, this is important to us. Above all, vaccines. What other issues? Migration," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular news conference when asked what he would address with Biden during their virtual meeting.
Reuters reported that Lopez Obrador is expected to ask Biden to consider sharing part of the U.S. coronavirus vaccine supply with its southern neighbor.
