Jonathan Diller death: Donald Trump visits family of slain NYPD detective, ‘beautifully’ prays with them

Donald Trump is said to have prayed the Lord’s Prayer with the family of Jonathan Diller, an NYPD detective who was murdered in Queens while performing a routine traffic stop. He was shot dead by suspect Guy Rivera after an argument over an illegally-parked vehicle. Jonathan Diller death: Donald Trump visited the family of the slain NYPD detective (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, New York City Police Department via AP)

Outside of Diller’s funeral on Saturday, March 20, Rev. Michael Duffy told Human Interest, “It was just such a beautiful human, simple moment that meant so much to the family and so much to the people in that room.”

Donald Trump prayed with Jonathan Diller’s family

The former president travelled to Long Island last week. He was personally invited by Diller’s family, New York Post reported. Trump reportedly offered his condolences to Diller’s widow, Stephanie Diller, and their son Ryan, 1. Stephanie introduced Trump to Duffy, who had reportedly presided over her wedding to Diller.

“I was able to just say, ‘Mr. President, thank you for being here. Thank you for your goodness to this family. Would you be willing to pray with us?'” Duffy said. “And he said, ‘Of course, Father Duffy.'”

Trump then prayed, joining a room full of people reciting the Lord’s Prayer. The prayer asks for God’s forgiveness and protection against Satan. “Then the President so beautifully turned and kissed baby Ryan on the forehead. And the baby clapped at the president. It just broke the tension,” Duffy said.

Trump later told New York Post that he will ensure Diiler’s death was not in vain. He also said it was bewildering that Ryan has no idea how his life was affected by the tragedy. Diller was laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Rivera was later charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the case. He is currently hospitalised after sustaining injuries during the shootout.

"Police Officer Diller was a father, husband and son simply doing his job to serve and protect. He was killed for it. As alleged, the defendant opened fire and took the officer's life and tried to shoot another member of the NYPD," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement while announcing the charges. "We will not rest until we have achieved justice for Officer Diller, his family and his brothers and sisters in the NYPD who put their lives on the line to protect us."