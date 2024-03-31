John Bolton says his former boss Trump ‘doesn’t have the brains’ to be dictator, but leaving NATO is a…

Hitting out at Donald Trump, former national security adviser John Bolton claimed that the ex-US President "hasn't got the brains" to be a dictatorial leader. Former US President Donald Trump has earlier claimed he would not act like a dictator if he were reelected to the White House, “except for day one.”(REUTERS)

In an interview, Conservative French outlet Le Figaro asked Bolton, who served as Trump's National Security Adviser between April 2018 and September 2019, if the GOP leader had dictatorial tendencies.

“He hasn’t got the brains!" Bolton said in a response, adding that "he’s a property developer for God’s sake!” The interview was published on Thursday.

Earlier, Trump claimed he would not act like a dictator if he were reelected to the White House, “except for day one.”

Earlier this month, Republican presidential nomination Trump met Hungary PM Viktor Orbán at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The meeting took place as Trump continues to support dictatorial regimes who challenge democratic norms.

Trump has previously heaped praises on foreign leaders of countries with which the United States is at odds. He hasn't just boasted about getting "beautiful letters" from North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, but also described Xi Jinping of China as a "very good person."

Trump has even threatened to withdraw from NATO and chastised its members for not contributing even 2 percent of their GDP to the alliance. He went on to say that he would encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to “do whatever the hell they want” to any NATO member that doesn’t pay enough.

Bolton says ‘it’s possible' Trump will leave NATO

Reacting to his statement, Bolton asserted that “it is very likely that Trump will leave NATO if he is reelected.”

“Trump, when he has an idea, comes back to it again and again, then gets distracted, forgets, but eventually comes back to it and acts on it," he said, adding that “That’s why leaving NATO is a real possibility.”

Last week, the former national security adviser mocked Trump for his past praise of Kim Jong Un.

Taking to X, Bolton shared a 2018 video clip of the former US President, saying that when Kim Jong speaks, “his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

“Donald Trump wants Americans to treat him like North Koreans treat Kim [Jong Un],” Bolton said in a tweet. “Get ready.”