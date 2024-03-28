Barack Obama backs Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump in coming November

A mere friendly catch-up or chalking out the arsenal before going to war? When Biden takes the stage with Obama at an election fundraiser in New York this week, it will be all smiles for a duo who collectively have spent nearly a dozen years in the White House. But while Biden, 81, will be glad to have the star power of Obama and also former Democratic president Bill Clinton at the event on Thursday, there will also be tensions with his former boss, whom he served as vice president for two terms. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

Last Friday, former US President Barack Obama had spent numberless hours pondering with the current president, Joe Biden, in the family room in the White House. Kind of a humorous atmosphere was prevailing with the employees laughing, and making jokes as they had much in common, like they worked together since the times of the Obama government.

This reunion, however, had a deeper purpose. Obama has privately expressed to close associates his belief that the upcoming November election, a rematch between Biden and Donald Trump, will be fiercely competitive. He views the 2024 election as an “all-hands-on-deck” moment, necessitating a concerted effort from all quarters.

‘Joe and Kamala back to the White House in November’: Obama

However, the congressman’s visit to the White House Household was mainly a working trip. Together with the president of Biden and the former one of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, he took part into the call from White House, which is the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Health Care Act.

In a video message, the former President underscored the importance of the upcoming election, stating, “We have the chance to do even more, but that only happens if we send Joe and Kamala back to the White House in November. So, we’ve got to keep working.”

At the public viewing, things were, but behind the scenes, Obama assured Biden that his State of the Union address had pinpointed the voters' concerns. He gave weight to the point that the healthcare of prospective patients was the lynchpin of the campaign and, as he stipulated on the brink of these discussions.

The campaign has already made plans to have new material ready for release, in which both presidents and joint leaders will feature in them as long as we stay on track.

The communications between Obama and Biden are eminent, with Obama maintaining direct trace by key White House officials, whereby his former member of the administration, Jeff Zients, Biden’s Chief of Staff, is included.

Obama will show support for Biden in a fundraising event

Since the announcement of the ‘Biden 2024’ campaign, Obama has been a chummy guy, who on several public occasions, has been raising funds and standing in behind-closed-doors conversations raising Democrats’ concerns about Biden’s candidacy. His involvement in the campaign is exepcted to gain more intensity test as the election commences with campaign pledges of organizing multiple campaign occasions chiefly to reassemble the 2020 winning coalition.

To be part of the event opening doors for Biden's campaign is participating in a Manhattan fundraiser this month. The time allotted for this event is for an in-depth dialogue, organized between Biden, Obama, and former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and televised by the late-night comedy host Stephen Colbert. The price of the show tickets seeds from $225 to $500,000.