Karine Jean-Pierre abruptly ends interview when asked ‘incredibly offensive question’ about Joe Biden

Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, abruptly ended an interview when the host asked “incredibly offensive question” about US President Joe Biden's mental health. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House. (AP)

The incident occurred during a telephone interview on Tuesday, which was directed at informing people of North Carolina about President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' planned visit to showcase the administration's efforts to expand the Affordable Care Act.

During the interview with North Carolina radio station 99.3 WBT Charlotte, host Mark Garrison broached the sensitive topic, asking, "Does the president have dementia?" Jean-Pierre swiftly responded, calling the question “incredibly offensive. “You are taking us down this rabbit hole... If you really pay attention to his record and what he’s done, you will see exactly how focused he’s been on the American people. How historic his actions have been.”

Jean-Pierre further addressed concerns about rising prices for groceries and gas, attributing the economic challenges to the previous administration while emphasising President Biden's understanding of the struggles faced by middle-class and working-class families. She highlighted the president's actions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which impacted gas prices, and claimed improvements in essential grocery costs under Biden's administration.

Host expresses disappointment: ‘I was supposed to get more time’

The interview ended abruptly, with Jean-Pierre thanking the host before hanging up, which astonished the radio broadcasters. Mark Garrison, the news director, expressed disappointment that he was unable to ask all of his questions.

Garrison was told that he would be issued a press corps ID so that he could ask questions directly at the White House.

"I am nominating you to get a press corps badge, and you need to go to the White House," remarked one of the hosts, emphasising the importance of the questions posed during the interview. Garrison expressed surprise at the sudden termination of the call, stating, "I was supposed to get more time with her, and the fact that all of a sudden she decided to just hang up the phone took me by surprise," lamenting the missed opportunity to ask additional questions.