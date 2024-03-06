'Worst President Biden' flew 320k illegal migrants into US, Donald Trump sharpens attack

Donald Trump, who secured easy wins in 12 of the 15 contests in the Super Tuesday night, asserted Joe Biden as the "worst president" in U.S. history, while addressing the Biden administration's open-border policies, which allowed over 10 million illegal immigrants into the 43 cities of the country since 2021. Former president Donald Trump has blamed President Joe Biden for the 10million illegal immigrants invasion. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst, photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

Biden reportedly flew 320,000 illegal immigrants into the country

Recently a bombshell report revealed how Biden flew 320,000 migrants into the country secretly. “The programme at the center of the FOIA litigation is perhaps the most enigmatic and least-known of the Biden administration’s uses of the CBP One cellphone scheduling app, even though it is responsible for almost invisibly importing by air 320,000 aliens with no legal right to enter the United States since it got underway in late 2022,” said Todd Bensman, the bombshell report’s author who revealed how Biden administration let illegal immigrants free roam in 43 cities.

“Under these legally dubious parole programs, aliens who cannot legally enter the country use the CBP One app to apply for travel authorization and temporary humanitarian release from those airports. The parole program allows for two-year periods of legal status during which adults are eligible for work authorization,” the report continued.

During his Mar-a-Lago club's opulent ballroom speech, the 77-year-old former president took aim at illegal immigrants, literally spitting fire.

“Today was announced that 320,000 people were flown in form parts unknown-migrants-aeroplane, not going through borders, both going through the great Texas barrier….Arizona, and those governors aren't doing anything, doing nothing,” Trump expressed his sigh.

“It was unbelievable…they flew 320,000 migrants over the borders into our country, so that really tells you where they are coming from, they want open borders.”

Trump blames the immigrants invasion as ‘Biden’s migrant crime'

“Now we have a very divided country,” Trump declared, blaming Biden for weaponizing politics against opponents. He highlighted the unusual occurrence of facing four criminal cases, remarking, “It happens in other countries, but they're third-world countries. And in some ways, we're a third-world country.”

As Trump secured his path to a potential third consecutive Republican presidential nomination, he expressed, “We have a great Republican Party with tremendous talent, and we want to have unity. And we're going to have unity, and it's going to happen very quickly.”

Trump's focus remained squarely on Biden and the looming November rematch. He criticized the nation's current state, stating, “Our cities are choking to death, our states are dying, and frankly, our country is dying, and we're going to make America great again — greater than ever before!”-pointing towards the country's current immigration policy and illegal migrants.

On Super Tuesday night the 45th president expressed his frustration at not receiving more recognition for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the egregious border policy.

"We're going to close our borders, we're going to drill, baby, drill, we're going to get inflation down, and we're going to make our country greater than ever before," Trump pledged.

Trump also addressed concerns about inflation, arguing that it's eroding the middle class. He criticized Biden's handling of the U.S.-Mexico border and the withdrawal from Afghanistan, asserting that major international conflicts would not have occurred under his watch.