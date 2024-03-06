Donald Trump seeks Elon Musk as an investor for 2024 presidential campaign: Report

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk was reported to have had a meeting with former President Donald Trump. This gathering, which took place in Palm Beach, Florida, also included several affluent Republican donors, according to the New York Times. File photo of Elon Musk and Donald Trump from 2017.(Evan Vucci / AP)

The outlet reported that three insiders who chose to remain unnamed disclosed the meeting.

Trump has been actively seeking financial support for his campaign against the incumbent, President Joe Biden.

An interesting observation was made on March 2, when private jets owned by Trump and Musk were seen landing at a Palm Beach airport, with their arrivals staggered by less than an hour. The tracking of these jets was reported by “Elon Jet,” a X (formerly Twitter) leaker and tracker.

The question is will Musk extend his financial support or endorse Trump for the 2024 presidential race?

Earlier in September 2023, the SpaceX boss had an engagement at the White House where he discussed advancements in artificial intelligence technology. However, he did not have an audience with President Biden during that visit.

In June 2017, Musk left the advisory councils of then former president. This decision was in direct response to Trump’s action of pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

In 2022, Trump labelled Musk as a “bull**** artist.” Trump alleged that Musk had privately admitted to voting for him; however, Musk vehemently denied that claim.

Musk clarified that his first vote for a Republican candidate was cast for Mayra Flores in a special election in Texas within that same year.

Musk was never happy with Biden

Musk’s fortune boasts $200 billion, a financial firepower that could significantly tip the scales in Trump’s favour, potentially neutralizing Biden’s hefty campaign reserves.

Musk always kept is nor partisan stance and has historically stepped in into the political spectrum, contrasting with other billionaires who’ve invested heavily in presidential races.

His ventures, Tesla and SpaceX, have long been intertwined with federal interests, reaping the benefits of government contracts and incentives. Yet, Musk’s political donations have remained relatively balanced, a testament to his self-styled image of political independence.

A source close to Musk pointed out that the Tesla CEO's always kept a cautious stance with the government, which has prevented him from aligning too closely with a specific political party.

Recently his recent comments on immigration have raised concerns. He has expressed that the president's immigration policies jeopardize the very existence of America and pose a threat to American democracy.

On Tuesday, Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter), “America will fall if it tries to absorb the world.” Earlier that day, he labelled Biden administration's immigration policy as “treason.”