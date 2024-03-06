Most North Carolina, Virgia primary voters believe Trump is fit to be president if convicted, exit polls reveal

Initial results of CNN’s exit poll of Republican primary voters revealed that nearly two-thirds of North Carolina primary voters believe former president Donald Trump is fit to be president if he is convicted of a crime. A little over half of GOP primary voters in Virginia are also saying the same. Many North Carolina, Virgia primary voters believe Trump is fit to be president if convicted (Photo by Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

About 4 in 10 primary voters in North Carolina say they are part of the Make America Great Again movement. About one-third in Virginia believe the same, which is less than 46% in Iowa’s caucuses. About 41% of GOP primary voters in South Carolina identify with the movement, and one-third of New Hampshire GOP primary voters too.

About six in 10 North Carolina GOP primary voters claim Joe Biden’s 2020 election win was not legitimate. About half of Virginia voters believe the same. About six in 10 Virginia GOP primary voters, as well as roughly three-quarters of North Carolina GOP primary voters, said they would want Trump to win the nomination.

‘Polls come and go’

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign dismissed polling that showed the president trailing Trump in various issues. The campaign brushed off the polling, saying "polls come and go."

"I think it's really important to understand that there's only one guy in this race that is focused on solutions and making the lives of the American people better," Kevin Munoz, a Biden campaign spokesperson, told CBS News' Major Garrett. Munoz added that the campaign is focused on "taking that message to every single American that will decide this election" and that Mr. Biden is "consolidating his base.”

Trump, he said, is "seeing serious hemorrhaging with the voters that will decide this election, including those in the suburbs and women voters."

"We're seeing serious issues for Donald Trump with some of the key voters that we think are gettable," he said.