Who will be Donald Trump's VP pick? Vivek, Tulsi or DeSantis? Trump spills the beans

Donald Trump has suggested that various names are on hisvice presidential shortlist, including Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis,Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard and more. Host Laura Ingraham asked Trump during a Fox News town hall event on Tuesday, February 20, about six possible choices for his running mate – DeSantis, Scott, Ramaswamy, Byron Donalds, Kristi Noem and Gabbard. Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump participates in a Fox News town hall with Laura Ingraham in Greenville, South Carolina, U.S. February 20, 2024 (REUTERS/Sam Wolfe)(REUTERS)

Who is on Donald Trump’s vice presidential shortlist?

“Are they all on your shortlist?” she asked. Trump answered, “They are.”

“And honestly, all of those people are good,” the former president said. “They're all good. They're all solid.”

“And I always say I want people with common sense because there's so many things happening in this country that don't make sense,” Trump added.

Donald Trump praises Ron DeSantis

Trump later singled out DeSantis, who was in the audience, and praised him. Scott dropped out of the Republican primary and went on to endorse Trump.

“A lot of people are talking about that gentleman right over there,” Trump said, gesturing to Scott. “He’s been such a great advocate. I have to say this in a very positive way, Tim Scott, he has been much better for me than he was for himself. I watched his campaign, and he doesn’t like talking about himself. But boy does he talk about Trump. … I called him and I said, ‘Tim, you’re better for me than you were for yourself.’”

When Donald Trump praised Vivek Ramaswamy

In January, Trump and Ramaswamy appeared on stage together at a campaign event at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club in Atkinson, New Hampshire, a day after Ramaswamy dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on January 16. At the event, Trump dropped a hint that Ramaswamy may work as part of his cabinet in the future.

“And he's a fantastic guy. And he's got something that's very special because he started off with a zippo and he ended up very strong,” Trump said.

“He did a great job. I was actually surprised when he called because he was doing well. And it's an honour to have his endorsement. He's going to be working with us and he'll be working with us for a long time,” Trump added, as Ramaswamy left the stage. The crowd was seen shouting “VP, VP.”