Donald Trump becomes first US president in history to get a mugshot as he turns himself in to Georgia authorities

Former President Donald Trump is the first US president in history to have a mugshot taken. On Thursday evening, August 24, he turned himself in to Georgia authorities after facing 13 felony charges handed down by a Fulton County grand jury. His mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia. Donald Trump's mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Donald was released on a $200,000 bond. An order reportedly limits his ability to post on social media about the case’s witnesses or co-defendants, New York Post reported.

Earlier this month, Donald’s attorney Alina Habba had said that the decision to take a mugshot was “a bit of an ego trip” for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. “The purpose of a mug shot is when you don’t recognize someone, you think there’s a flight risk,” Alina told Fox News. “This man is the most famous person in the world, the leading [Republican] candidate right now.”

Who besides Donald Trump were indicted?

Notably, the 41-count indictment charged several other allies and supporters of Donald, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Kenneth Chesebro. All of them have surrendered for booking. Also indicted were GOP poll watcher Scott Hall, former Coffee County GOP chair Cathy Latham, former Georgia state Sen. David Shafer and Georgia lawyer Ray Smith.

Others who were indicted, but have not surrendered, include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and Donald’s 2020 Election Day director of operations Michael Roman.

Georgia indictment is the fourth brought against Donald Trump

So far this year, the Georgia indictment happens to be the fourth brought against Donald. There were multiple federal cases over the former president’s attempts at overturning the 2020 election in Washington, DC, as well as for allegedly mishandling classified documents in South Florida.

Donald was also indicted for allegedly falsifying business records in an attempt to conceal “hush money” paid to Stormy Daniels before the elections in 2016. He was accused of doing this to keep Stormy from speaking up about an affair he allegedly had with the porn star.