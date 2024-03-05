Super Tuesday Live updates: Trump notches a win in North Dakota, Nikki pulls out all stops

Super Tuesday: Get live updates as 15 US states and 1 territory votes today to seal the final contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump

2024 US elections' first biggest showdown has begun with voters in 16 states and one territory expected to seal the Donald Trump vs Joe Biden face-off in the coming months. Also known as Super Tuesday, this single primary contest day will result in over a third of delegates assigned to determine the Republican presidential nominee....Read More

Even as it's been an uncontested race for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden his political rival Donald Trump has vanquished all his competitors and the last one standing to contest is candidature is Nikki Haley. So, today is D-day for former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

Super Tuesday will witness 15 contests for Republicans and 16 contests for Democrats spread across the country - Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and American Samoa

In the Republican fold Donald Trump has already won support of 244 delegates, Nikki Haley has only 43 by her side. They need 1215 delegates. In the Democrats fold Joe Biden has won support of 206 delegates and needs support of 1918 delegates to make his race secure.

When will we know results?

Because voting will be taking place across six time zones, it may take hours and days to determine the winners of delegates and the winning party candidates to move onto the general elections for governor, state legislature and congressional seats. In some states, it may take longer to count mail-in ballots.

