Super Tuesday Live updates: Trump notches a win in North Dakota, Nikki pulls out all stops
2024 US elections' first biggest showdown has begun with voters in 16 states and one territory expected to seal the Donald Trump vs Joe Biden face-off in the coming months. Also known as Super Tuesday, this single primary contest day will result in over a third of delegates assigned to determine the Republican presidential nominee....Read More
Even as it's been an uncontested race for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden his political rival Donald Trump has vanquished all his competitors and the last one standing to contest is candidature is Nikki Haley. So, today is D-day for former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.
Super Tuesday will witness 15 contests for Republicans and 16 contests for Democrats spread across the country - Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and American Samoa
In the Republican fold Donald Trump has already won support of 244 delegates, Nikki Haley has only 43 by her side. They need 1215 delegates. In the Democrats fold Joe Biden has won support of 206 delegates and needs support of 1918 delegates to make his race secure.
When will we know results?
Because voting will be taking place across six time zones, it may take hours and days to determine the winners of delegates and the winning party candidates to move onto the general elections for governor, state legislature and congressional seats. In some states, it may take longer to count mail-in ballots.
Super Tuesday Live updates: Immigration biggest election issue
Immigration has become a central issue in the 2024 election, even overshadowing other perennially important topics.
In the Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina Republican primaries and caucuses, AP surveys found that immigration emerged as the top issue for voters, beating out the economy and foreign policy concerns.
Trump’s hardline policies and rhetoric on immigration are popular among early contest voters. Between 79% and 88% of voters in the Republican contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina say they support building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Super Tuesday Live updates: Donald Trump wins North Dakota, gets SC nod to contest election
Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses on Monday, adding to his string of victories heading into Super Tuesday.
He has already bagged Haley's home state of South Carolina, winning 60% of the vote there, and Michigan, where he secured about 70% of the vote. The Supreme Court also unanimously restored Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to ban the Republican former president over the Capitol riot.
Super Tuesday Live updates: Nikki's last effort to make a mark
Ahead of the mammoth election night, Haley's campaign launched a seven-figure national cable and digital ad buy to run through at least Tuesday in hopes of winning over voters. Her campaign has also been crisscrossing the U.S. in the final days ahead of March 5 to meet as many voters as possible.