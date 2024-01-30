‘Disgusting’: WH official sparks outrage after saying US soldiers died 'fighting' for Biden admin

After three US soldiers were killed in suicide drone strike near the Syrian border, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated they died while "fighting for the Biden administration" and not America, stirring anger and drawing criticism over her statement. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House. (AP)

The deceased soldiers have been identified as Specialist Breonna Moffett, Specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders, and Sgt. William Rivers.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The drone strike late Saturday struck Tower 22, a base in the northeast of the country near the Syrian border, killing the three US soldiers and injuring at least 34 others.

Speaking to MSNBC in an interview on Monday, Jean-Pierre offered condolences to the kin of three military personnel, but made multiple blunders addressing government's response to the situation.

“Our deepest, obviously our deepest condolences go out, and our heartfelt condolences go out to the families who lost, uh, three, three brave, uh, three brave, uh, three brave, three folks who are military folks, who are brave, who are always fighting, who are fighting on behalf of, uh, this administration, of the American people, obviously more so, more importantly,” she asserted.

Also Read: Jordan: What is Tower 22 where three US troops were killed?

Karine Jean-Pierre faces flak over handling of condolence

Soon after her statement went viral, many social media users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed disapproval, slamming her handling of condolence and choice of language as referred deceased soldiers as ‘folks’.

Florida Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern condemned Jean-Pierre’s remarks, stating, “Say what you will about this word salad, but the idea that anyone in the military is fighting on behalf of any administration is precisely what is wrong with the DC ruling class. Disgusting comment by @PressSec.”

The Media Research Center, a watchdog group, stated, “Wrong, Karine. Our service members signed up to serve their Country; they died because of your administration.”

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert chastised her over a “disgusting, pompous comment that truly encompasses the mindset of these frauds in the White House.”

“No, Karine Jean-Pierre. Our military doesn’t fight for the Biden administration. Our military fights for the American people and to protect our freedoms,” she wrote.

Echoing similar sentiments, Commentator Joe Concha said, “It truly is amazing to see that after almost two years on the job how it's possible that Karine Jean-Pierre is only get worse at her job".

Calling the White House official “most incompetent in history”, Cardillo said: “I can't believe Karine Jean-Pierre is still WH Spox.”

“Our service members swear an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States. They are not fighting 'on behalf of' the Biden team,” Congressman Pat Fallon of Texas wrote on X, adding – “This is incredibly disrespectful.”

According to Reuters, Iranian-backed forces have targeted American soldiers in the Middle East over 150 times since the Israel-Hamas war began in October. United States forces have been targeted in Iraq, Syria, Jordan, and off the coast of Yemen, although none have been killed.

Also Read: US forces in Syria targeted with rockets after attacks in Jordan

Will Biden attend ceremony honoring troops killed in Jordan?

President Joe Biden has provoked uproar after it came to light that he may not attend a ceremony remembering the three US Army reservists killed in Jordan.

When asked on Monday whether Biden would take part in the ceremony, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said he doesn’t “have anything on [the president’s] schedule to speak to.”

Therefore, several people on Internet found the response “disgraceful.”

“Joe Biden just got three black members of the military killed,” free speech advocate Philip Anderson wrote on X.

Jon Sweet, an ex- military intelligence officer, also stated the response was “not a good look for the president.”

However, Biden on Sunday asserted that "the three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense."

"Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families. We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt, we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing," the POTUS added.