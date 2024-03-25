Kamala Harris claps along as man in Puerto Rico sings in Spanish, only to realise he was protesting her

Vice president Kamala Harris was seen smiling and clapping as a man started singing in Spanish outside a Puerto Rico community centre last week, only to be told that he was actually protesting her. The 59-year-old went to a courtyard after visiting the Goyoco community centre in San Juan. There, a protester started singing in Spanish. Kamala Harris clapped along as a man in Puerto Rico sang in Spanish, only to realise he was protesting her (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Clueless, the vice president nodded and clapped. However, an aide then told her what the lyrics meant, making her stop suddenly.

“We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for? We want to know,” the man sang, according to some translations. “The vice president is here making history. We want to know what she thinks of the colony. “Long live Free Palestine and Haiti, too.”

Mariana Reyes, executive director at La Goyco, and Frankie Miranda, Hispanic Federation president, had officially joined Kamala at the time. Harris was in Puerto Rico to tout federal aid to the territory. This came in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

“So far, our administration has invested over $140 billion in Puerto Rico,” Harris said.

The deadly hurricane hit Puerto Rico in 2017. An estimated 3,000 people were killed.

During Harris’ visit, protesters greeted her motorcade. One of them held a sign saying, “Kamala Harris war criminal.” This was a demonstration against the Joe Biden administration’s support of Israel.

‘These are the people who seek to rule your life’

Many commented on the video showing Harris clapping, with one user saying, "Kind of like Let's Go Brandon."

"This is what happens when you blindly patronize a community for votes!!" one user said. "These are the people who seek to rule your life," one user mocked.