Donald Trump enters Mar-A-Lago with Vivek Ramaswamy and internet can't keep calm

While a sizable portion of the American population has its eyes locked on the Super Bowl weekend, former US President Donald Trump had different plans. The golden-themed evening marked the Trumpettes' first Mar-A-Lago gala for Trump since 2020 due to the coronavirus shutdown. Donald Trump's recent appearance with Vivek Ramaswamy at Mar-a-Lago has got the internet wondering if the American entrepreneur will be appointed as the VP in Trump's 2024 presidential race.(Instagram / houseinhabit)

It has indeed been a tumultuous month for Trump. His 2024 presidential race campaign has included all sorts of highs and lows. From his GOP dominance to primary wins in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, and a US Supreme Court session scrutinising his eligibility for the upcoming presidential elections due to his raucous contributions to the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, Trump has had quite the “wild” ride.

However, for the minute, his fan club seems to be doing everything in its power to cheer him on. The “mega MAGA” (Make America Great Again) event at Mar-A-Lago was also attended by the former First Lady Melania Trump. Many X and Instagram users alike jumped in to celebrate her as the “epitome of grace and elegance”, as she came ahead to support the Trumpettes fan club gala. It marked a rare appearance from her end as she's not been attending many other campaign events lately endorsing Trump's name.

She wasn't the only one by his side. Vivek Ramaswamy, the former candidate for the 2024 United States presidential election who's now come out in support of Trump, was also one to check-in his attendance.

In 2020, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis accompanied Donald Trump and the then-first lady. The switch has been flipped as the former governor is now the former president's rival for the upcoming Republican presidential nomination. However, now that Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife Apoorva T Ramaswamy were by the Trump family's side, the internet is in an uproar.

Netizens react to Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy being together at the Mar-A-Lago gala

Renowned social media personality Jessica Reed Kraus, who's gotten in a skirmish or two, also took to her Instagram stories to report the happenings of the "Golden Evening for a Golden President". Her stories snapped Trump greeting Ramaswamy and beckoning him to the stage. She captioned it: "Feels a little VPish to me".

She wasn't the only one to join in on the speculations. Tweets like “VP energy?”, “VIVEK for VP”, “I like Vivek being on the Trump team ” took over X (formerly Twitter).

Another X user commented: “I wonder if vivek will be vice president? I have never been so impatient in my life to know who the vp pick is. Waiting sucks.” While another chimed in, “I hope Trump picks Vivek for VP”.

The internet was in awe of how “Vivek is seriously moving up in the world”. Many agreed with the sentiment and saw it as his golden ticket to the elections, as others believed that Trump would symbiotically benefit with Ramaswamy by his side.

Although nothing is set in stone, this event has spoken great volumes for potential future happenings. Will Trump and Ramaswamy become a close-knit unit after all? The internet is holding on for dear life to see what happens next.