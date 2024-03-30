Is $200 burger meal enough to fill Donald Trump's appetite, which he ordered during Long Island drive to home?

Former US President Donald Trump recently made headlines by ringing up a $200 fast-food tab at the All American Drive-In on Long Island. The occasion? Paying respects to slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller at the Massapequa Funeral Home. Donald Trump ordered a huge $200 burger meal from All American Drive-In(AP)

According to Trump’s senior adviser, Daniel Scavino Jr., the former president and his campaign staff travelled westbound on Merrick Road from the funeral home’s South Chapel location to the popular drive-in. Richard Vultaggio, the manager at All American, spilled the beans on the sizable order Trump and his entourage placed.

So, what did Trump’s team request?

Burgers: No ordinary burgers, mind you. These were the kind that make your taste buds do a happy dance. And they weren’t stingy about it either.

French Fries: Crispy, golden, and seasoned to perfection. Because what’s a burger without a side of fries?

Shakes: A classic vanilla shake to wash it all down. Creamy, indulgent, and oh-so-satisfying.

But wait, there’s more! Trump’s crew also asked for substantial ketchup and mustard on the side. The drive-in staff hustled to compile this presidential feast within a mere 10 minutes, around 2 p.m. on that Thursday.

Despite Trump’s reputation for dine-and-dash antics, this time he paid the bill like a true gentleman. The meal was settled via credit card, and rumour is that he left a “generous” cash tip. All American Drive-In received word that Trump thoroughly enjoyed the spread. Perhaps the burgers were so good that even a former president couldn’t resist.

All American Drive-In

This locally beloved Massapequa burger spot has been serving up greasy goodness since 1963. Their claim to fame? Tasty burgers and cheap prices. For a mere $7, you can sink your teeth into a burger, fries (often hailed as the island’s best), and a shake. It’s a slice of Americana that keeps locals and visitors returning for more.

Joseph Saladino, the Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor, didn’t mince words. He declared it a no-brainer for Trump’s team to stop by. Why? Because “Why anybody would want to stop there is because All American has among the very tastiest burgers you can find anywhere in America”. Saladino himself swears by the quarter pounder, fries, and a vanilla shake combo.