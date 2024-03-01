US travel advisory alerts Mexico-destined spring breakers to ‘exercise increased caution’

A new travel advisory for spring break travellers was issued on Thursday, warning US citizens to “exercise increased caution” while travelling to Mexico. The US Mission's statement informed the sightseers to travel smart and be informed. Considering that thousands of American citizens visit Mexico during spring break annually, the statement laid out some pointers for the visitors to consider when deciding their Mexico-bound travel plans. The US Embassy in Mexico issued a travel warning for American citizens inbound for Mexico during spring break.

Thursday's advisory cautioned against drug use, unregulated alcohol, counterfeit medication, violent crimes and much more. Here's what the US Mission hopes for travellers to consider before jumping to their next wanderlust destination:

Guidelines from the US travel advisory for Mexico

First, highlighting the prevalence of crime in Mexico, the advisory draws attention to the high levels of dangers tourists will be exposed to. “Crime, including violent crime, can occur anywhere in Mexico,” began the first salient guideline of the message. The US Mission alerts travellers to maintain a high level of situational awareness. You can find essential takeaways for each Mexican state in the Mexico Travel Advisory.

The statement hopes citizens “exercise increased caution” in downtown areas. Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Tulum are some popular spring break locations that aren't deemed too safe, especially after dark.

Unregulated alcohol may be contaminated, so it has also been advised against, along with ineffective counterfeit medication. Moreover, drug use, including marijuana, is illegal in Mexico. Possession of such substances may result in lengthy jail sentences. American citizens are also advised to avoid synthetic drugs or adulterated prescription pills. After consulting with a medical professional, make sure to purchase such substances from reputable establishments only.

Other than drugs, guns and ammunition of all sizes and sorts are illegal in Mexico. Drunk and disorderly behaviour, like public urination and the sight of open alcohol containers in vehicles, won't be tolerated either.

This warning follows several reports of violent cases in Mexico. Foreign tourists have been subjected to nightmarish deaths earlier this year. In February itself, an American woman and a Belize man were killed after they got entangled with drug dealers at a beach club in Tulum. Even before that, last year, a Canadian visitor was shot in Mexico's beach town, Puerto Escondido. Yet another Argentinian was brought down by a machete in Oaxaca.