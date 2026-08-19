Lindsay Clancy supporters cast bizarre ‘justice spells’ for Massachusetts mom, say ‘real villain will be revealed’

The Massachusetts mother is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

The internet is divided on the Lindsay Clancy case , with supporters now casting “justice spells” and making T-shirts in support of the Massachusetts mom. Some bizarre theories claim that she is innocent and her husband Patrick Clancy is to blame, even though Lindsay’s legal team has admitted that she caused her children’s deaths.

What is the main argument of Lindsay Clancy's defense team in her trial?

What is the main argument of Lindsay Clancy's defense team in her trial?

Some of the online theories about Patrick concern his whereabouts, the timeline of the events and more, but he is not considered a suspect or charged in the deaths of their three children.

Supporters cast ‘justice spells,’ make T-shirts A video posted by Right Angle News Network on X shows a post somebody shared that features a swaying candle with “justice” written on it. It appears to show a spell being cast, with a text overlay reading, “Doing a justice spell for Lindsey Clancy Cus I know the Truth will come out and the real villain will be revealed.”

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The video sparked backlash, with one user commenting, “Those witch women are too late. Lindsay Clancy's kids needed those spells.” Another wrote, “Casting “protective spells” changes nothing about the facts, the law, or 3 deceased children.”

Another video shows supporters making Lindsay Clancy T-shirts. This comes as a GoFundMe started for Lindsay’s parents amid her trial raised more than $900,000 within about a week of its launch, with positive messages in support of her pouring in.

Meanwhile, TikTok videos of women crying with infants cradled in their arms have drawn backlash amid Lindsay’s trial. The videos show women rocking infants or toddlers with on-screen text like “same, Lindsay” overlaid on excerpts from Clancy's writings about her struggles with anxiety, depression, and despair as a parent.

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Many social media users argue that they can never support a woman who has killed her children, no matter what the circumstances were.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.