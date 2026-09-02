Tiger Woods' plea deal in DUI case: 5 things to know as driver's license suspended with bold ‘jail’ warning

Tiger Woods on Wednesday reached a plea agreement concerning his impaired-driving case, resulting in a five-year suspension of his license. Tiger Woods had his driver’s license revoked after pleading no contest to reckless driving and refusal of a lawful test in Martin County Circuit Court, Florida. (AP)

Woods entered a no contest plea to a lesser charge of reckless driving and refusal to comply with a lawful test in the Martin County Circuit Court in Florida.

A no-contest plea does not signify an admission of guilt; rather, it states that the accused will not present a defense. In the criminal justice system, this plea is regarded as equivalent to a conviction.

Woods was taken into custody on March 27 under suspicion of DUI and for refusing to undergo a lawful test after his SUV collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck, resulting in the vehicle rolling onto its side. He had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Tiger Woods strikes plea deal: 5 things to know Under the terms of the agreement, Woods also consented to pay fines totaling $1,500. Additionally, the golf icon was convicted of careless driving, which is classified as a moving violation. Judge Darren Steele told Woods that the suspended license is intended for the safety of the public. “There are no exceptions,” Steele said. “If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would go immediately back to jail.” Woods, 50, came to the courthouse accompanied by his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and his attorney, Doug Duncan. The 15-time major champion remained mostly silent during the hearing and prior to it, he sat at the defense table, glancing back at the gallery in the courtroom. Thomas Bakkedahl, the State Attorney for Martin County, spoke to reporters following the hearing. “Of all the people in the world who should not get behind the wheel of the car, it’s the gentleman who is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet,” Bakkedahl said. “Somebody will see him, whether it’s in Georgia or Nevada or New York or where have you. He’s not to drive a car.” Bakkedahl expressed uncertainty regarding whether the golf champion would be permitted to operate a golf cart as stipulated in the agreement. Also Read: Pamela Cisneros kids: Times Square stabbing suspect's parents break silence - all on her suicide attempt and divorce

Tiger Woods arrived in court with Vanessa Trump Woods reached the courthouse accompanied by his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, who is the former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump. She took a seat behind him during the hearing.

In the accident, neither Woods nor the truck driver sustained injuries.

Later, Woods informed the authorities that he was impaired and had two hydrocodone pills in his possession at the time of his arrest, according to Bakkedahl.

In the days after the incident, Woods released a statement on social media indicating that he was pursuing treatment. “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in,” he wrote.