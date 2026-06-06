What happened to Tiger Woods after his crash? Rehab update surfaces amid GF Vanessa Trump cancer diagnosis

A new report has shed light on the condition of Tiger Woods following his March crash, claiming the golf legend is continuing treatment at a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland while also navigating legal and personal challenges. Authorities reportedly suspected impairment after Woods’ (L) Land Rover rolled over during a collision while overtaking another vehicle. (AP, Getty Images via AFP)

The update, reported by The Mirror US, comes as Woods remains out of public competition and deals with ongoing misdemeanor charges linked to the incident.

According to the report, Woods has been staying at a Swiss treatment facility for several weeks after a rollover crash near his home in Jupiter, Florida. He faces misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Woods has pleaded not guilty, and no updated court date has been confirmed publicly.

Authorities reportedly suspected impairment after Woods’ Land Rover rolled over during a collision while overtaking another vehicle. While he allegedly registered zero alcohol on a breathalyzer test, he declined to provide a urine sample, according to the report.

No injuries were reported.

The Mirror US also cited sources claiming Woods is expected to remain in rehab until the end of June as part of a structured recovery program.

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Vanessa Trump cancer diagnosis The update also referenced Wood's girlfriend Vanessa Trump, who recently revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Vanessa shared her diagnosis publicly on Instagram, writing that she is working closely with her medical team while remaining focused and supported by family.

The report claimed Woods briefly returned to the United States during his rehab stay, spending time with his children and Vanessa Trump. It also alleged he attended a family milestone event involving Kai Trump before returning to Switzerland.

The pair made their relationship official on March 24, 2025, through coordinated social media announcements.

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Golf comeback hopes remain uncertain Woods, a 15-time major champion, has struggled with recurring injuries in recent years, including multiple surgeries on his back and Achilles tendon. His last competitive appearance came at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Despite ongoing recovery challenges, the report claims Woods remains determined to return to professional golf if his physical condition allows.