Tiger Woods ‘devastated’ over GF Vanessa Trump's breast cancer diagnosis: Report

Tiger Woods is going through one of the most emotionally difficult periods of his life. The golf legend, 50, who recently returned home to Jupiter in Florida after six weeks of treatment overseas following a car crash and DUI charge, is now dealing with a deeply personal blow as his girlfriend Vanessa Trump, 48, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Tiger Woods is reportedly leaning on Vanessa Trump after her breast cancer diagnosis. (AFP)

According to an insider as per Business Times, Woods has been "devastated" by the news, adding a painful new chapter to what has already been an incredibly turbulent year for him.

Vanessa Trump goes public with her diagnosis Vanessa Trump shared the news herself through an Instagram statement, writing, “I want to share a personal health update. I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.” She confirmed she had already undergone a procedure earlier in the week but did not share details about the stage of the cancer or the specifics of her treatment plan ahead. She also asked for space, adding, “Thank you for your kindness and support, it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”

The post drew an outpouring of support online, including a public response from Ivanka Trump, who wrote beneath the post, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.” The announcement also brought renewed public attention to Vanessa's relationship with Woods.

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Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump stay close through difficult times Despite everything, sources close to the couple say their relationship remains strong. Woods returned to his Jupiter home on May 13 in good spirits and eager to move forward. "Tiger took his trip seriously and is all about continuing his recovery and putting this chapter behind him," a source in Jupiter told People. “He is in good spirits and also can't wait to put the legal issues to rest,” the source added.

As for the couple's bond, an insider made it clear that nothing has changed between them. "Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious, and happy to see each other," the source told People, adding that Trump “is eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals, which they both dislike intensely.” A second source in Jupiter also said the same thing that, “Each was glad to see the other, although they kept in touch while he was away.”

Sources also noted that their shared love of golf has played a big role in keeping them close. “There is no question that they are in love and their mutual interest in golf has helped even in the hard times when Tiger was fighting his pain and other issues resulting from injuries and aging,” an insider told People.

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Is Tiger Woods preparing for a golf comeback amid personal struggles? Even as he navigates this emotional time, Woods has not lost sight of his passion for the game. A golf source told People that he is eager to get back on the course. "Golf is very much on Tiger's mind and will be in the coming months as he gets back to it here in whatever ways he can," the source said. “Golf is who he is, and those in the sport respect and like him. He will do whatever he has to to get back in whatever way he can in light of his injuries and age. He is not a quitter,” the source added.

Woods first broke his silence on the March 27 crash in a social media post on March 31, writing, "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health." He added, “This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery. I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally."