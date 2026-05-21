Vanessa Trump shares breast cancer diagnosis; insider reveals Tiger Woods' reaction

“Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery,” the 48-year-old added.

She wrote “I want to share a personal health update. I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan. I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.”

Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr shared on Wednesday that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer . This prompted former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump to react. Vanessa, who is now dating legendary golfer Tiger Woods , shared the news on Instagram.

Ivanka Trump, former sister-in-law, was among the first to respond. “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama,” she wrote on Vanessa's Instagram post which shared the same news.

Meanwhile, an insider revealed Tiger Woods' reaction amid Vanessa Trump's cancer diagnosis.

Insider reveals Tiger Woods' reaction Days before Vanessa announced her cancer diagnosis, an insider spoke exclusively to People magazine about Tiger Woods' reaction to his girlfriend and spending more time with her following his treatment.

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The legendary golfer reportedly took the treatment ‘seriously’ and is ‘happy’ to be back home and closer to Vanessa, the insider told the publication. Woods, 50, returned to his Jupiter, Florida home after six weeks in treatment, out of the country, following a car crash and a DUI charge.

“Tiger took his trip seriously and is all about continuing his recovery and putting this chapter behind him,” the insider said, adding, “He is in good spirits and also can't wait to put the legal issues to rest.”

Speaking of Vanessa and Woods, the insider said “Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious, and happy to see each other,” and added that she was “eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals — which they both dislike intensely.”

The insider also shared details about Vanesa's life outside of her relationship with Woods. “Vanessa is a busy mom, which for the most part does not get in the way of the overall vibe of her relationship with Tiger, [who is] also busy with his life, golf, charity, video game work projects and kids,” the source told People.