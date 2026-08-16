Did Lindsay Clancy admit to killing the kids? Here's what her legal team argues
Amid Lindsay Clancy's trial, questions have emerged about her legal team's strategy. Here's what we know.
Lindsay Clancy is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. Amid her trial, Netizens have been searching for information on her legal strategy and whether or not she admitted to killing her children.
Lindsay’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, took the stand on the first two days of the trial and testified about finding his kids fatally injured and Lindsay’s struggles with mental health. He said that Lindsay was a “very dedicated” mother who “just had a really hard time being separated from them.”
Did Lindsay Clancy admit to killing the kids?
Lindsay’s defense team has openly admitted that she caused the deaths of her three children. However, she has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Also Read | Is Patrick Clancy going to be investigated? What we know amid online theories about Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband
The legal team argues that she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible.
According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.
Lindsay was seen sobbing and inconsolable Wednesday afternoon, August 12, when a forensic pathologist testified during her triple murder trial about the traumatic injuries the children suffered in their final moments. The proceedings are taking place in a Plymouth, Massachusetts, courtroom.
Also Read | Lindsay Clancy neck injury: What is ‘crushed thyroid’? Does it affect speech? Expert explains
Patrick previously asked the public to forgive Lindsay. In an October 2024 interview with The New Yorker, he said, “I wasn’t married to a monster — I was married to someone who got sick.”
If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More