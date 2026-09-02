Earthquake strikes Inland Empire near Ontario: Tremors felt in Irvine, Anaheim, Menifee and Riverside
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Ontario in Southern California, with light tremors felt in Irvine, Anaheim, Menifee, Riverside and nearby areas.
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hit Southern California’s Inland Empire near Ontario early Wednesday morning, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake happened at around 5:37 am Wednesday. The USGS said the epicenter was about 3.7 miles southeast of Ontario. Another report placed it around 4 miles southeast of Ontario. The earthquake was also about 12.5 miles east of Riverside. The quake happened at a depth of about 4 miles, according to the USGS.
Earthquake felt across Southern California
Tremors were felt across several Southern California communities. The USGS Interactive Map showed reports of shaking in Irvine, Anaheim, Menifee, Riverside, San Bernardino and West Covina.
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Residents reported mostly light shaking. The USGS Felt Report received 226 responses, with most people saying they felt light movement from the earthquake.
No damage reported after quake
San Bernardino County officials also asked residents whether they felt the tremor. County officials posted on Instagram asking people to report if they experienced the earthquake. There were no immediate reports of damage. Neither the USGS reports cited by CBS News nor the reports provided by The Sun mentioned any damage following the earthquake.
The earthquake was relatively small, but its shallow depth helped make the shaking noticeable in nearby areas. The USGS placed the quake at about 4 miles deep, with the epicenter just southeast of Ontario.
The earthquake affected a wide area around the Inland Empire. Reports of shaking stretched beyond Ontario to communities including Riverside, San Bernardino, Irvine, Anaheim, Menifee and West Covina, according to the USGS Interactive Map.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More