Rachel Danis ‘Elagolix trial’: Was Lindsay Clancy exposed to drug whose side effect can be ‘thoughts of killing oneself’

The Lindsay Clancy trial has put focus on Dr Rachel Danis, who is currently married to Patrick Clancy. Lindsay, Patrick's ex-wife, is facing trial for killing their children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan on January 24, 2023. Lindsay Clancy is facing trial for killing her children Dawson, Cora, and Callan. (AP Photo) Amid the trial, several social media speculations have been made regarding the relationship between Patrick and Rachel. Some have sought to blame the two for the kids' deaths, while others have hinted at an affair. To be sure, these claims come from unverified profiles. Authorities firmly believe Lindsay Clancy acted alone in taking the lives of the kids and neither Patrick nor Rachel appear to be on their radar. As per reports, Patrick began to date Rachel in 2024, about a year after his children's deaths and the two ended up tying the knot in April 2026, months before Lindsay's trial. Also Read | Lindsay Clancy trial: Dr Rachel Danis, Patrick Clancy's new wife, blamed for killing children in bizarre theory

Deep Dive What is Elagolix and what are its primary uses? What side effects are associated with Elagolix? How did Dr. Rachel Danis's research on Elagolix contribute to the claims surrounding Lindsay Clancy?

However, these speculations have continued, and a recent post has questioned whether Lindsay Clancy was ‘exposed’ to Elagolix, a drug used in a trial Dr Rachel Danis was a part of. Here's all you need to know about the wild claims and the Dr Rachel Danis' Elagolix trial. Lindsay Clancy exposed to Elagolix? Truth behind wild claim A post on the matter noted “Dr. Rachel Danis, Patrick Clancy’s current wife(and who he was seeing while still married to Lindsay, allegedly) is an endocrinologist and fertility specialist practicing in New York. In 2019, she received a grant to personally run a trial involving a drug called elagolix, with the study concluding in 2021. She was involved in testing the efficacy and application of this drug.” It added “Elagolix is an oral prescription medication classified as a gonadotropin releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist. It is primarily used to manage moderate to severe pelvic pain associated with endometriosis in women. Two of the more concerning side effects are insomnia and suicidal ideation. Because this is a hormone based drug, it would not necessarily show up on a standard toxicology screening. Its half life is approximately 4 to 6 hours.” “What caught my attention, is the list of other side effects: headaches, nausea, stomach pain, and constipation. If you’ve been following the trial too, go back and look at what was happening with Cora. She was reportedly struggling with several of these same symptoms. Then look at Lindsay. Other effects associated with Elagolix, particularly with longer term use or overuse, include hot flashes, night sweats, sleep problems, and irregular or missed periods. More serious risks include severe psychiatric disturbances, mood changes, decreased bone mineral density, and potential liver enzyme elevations. A lot of what Lindsay had going on overlaps with this side effect profile. And when I think about the bone density loss specifically, I can’t help but wonder about Lindsay’s fractures. What would her results have shown if they had performed a DEXA scan? What is her actual bone density?,” the person went on to ask. They further said “Lindsay repeatedly said that she couldn’t sleep and was so uncomfortable at nighttime. Mind you, two of her prescriptions were Trazodone and Seroquel. Both drugs can be used to help treat insomnia. So I keep coming back to one very specific question: Were Lindsay and the children ever unknowingly exposed to Elagolix?”.

Another post on Facebook repeated the claims, saying “Dr. Rachel B. Danis is a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist. During her reproductive-endocrinology fellowship at USC, she conducted research on elagolix (Orilissa). Her current professional biography says she received an investigator-initiated research grant from AbbVie, the pharmaceutical company associated with elagolix, specifically to investigate the drug's pharmacodynamics—basically, what the drug does to the body and hormone levels. The prescribing information has a specific warning headed ‘Suicidal Ideation, Suicidal Behavior, and Exacerbation of Mood Disorders.” It instructs patients to seek medical attention for new or worsening depression, anxiety, mood changes, or suicidal thinking/behavior'.”