Who are Yahya Mohamed Mosleh and Islam Mohamed? Two arrested near Ole Miss as police seize over 500 units of kratom
In Oxford, Mississippi, authorities arrested two men on drug-related charges after the deaths of two University of Mississippi students.
Two persons have been taken into custody on drug-related charges in Oxford, Mississippi, just a days after two University of Mississippi students tragically died in unrelated incidents.
Authorities conducted a search of a tobacco and vape shop located close to the Ole Miss campus, where they discovered over 500 kratom products along with THC cartridges, gummies, and various other suspected controlled substances, according to the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit on Friday.
Drug bust at Oxford shop after tragic death of Ole Miss students
Yahya Mohamed Mosleh, 51, and Islam Mohamed, 18, both from Oxford, were charged with possession with the intention to distribute, NY Post reported.
In a separate matter, Amer Alowdi, 40, who owns the shop, faced indictment charges for drug trafficking back in 2022. However, according to police reports, he left the country before facing prosecution.
Officials haven't yet established any link between the business and the two University of Mississippi students.
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Two students tragically lost their lives in unrelated incidents that occurred on Monday, and authorities discovered that "packaged Kratom sold from a retail store" was present at both locations, according to police reports.
“Kratom has been prohibited from possession, distribution, and sale within the City of Oxford since 2019,” the narcotics division stated on Friday.
Ole Miss students' death
Eighteen-year-old freshman Aidan Hamilton and twenty-year-old junior Robert Strang have been identified as the two students who died in the college incident.
Strang, a resident of Atlanta, was fondly remembered as a devoted son and served as co-chairman of the 2026 Rush program for Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
Hamilton, a resident of Colorado, was described by his family as a "bright, wonderful young man who was taken too soon" and "is greatly missed."
Strang's body was located at a residence near campus, whereas Hamilton was found in his dormitory room.
Students' cause of death under probe
The precise circumstances surrounding the students' deaths remain undetermined. However, narcotics investigators are actively engaged in examining both cases. If the findings suggest fentanyl involvement, authorities note that Mississippi has enacted specialized legislation enabling prosecution of the individual responsible for distributing the substance.
"Under Parker’s Law, enacted in 2022, criminal charges may be pursued when an unlawful delivery of fentanyl results in a person’s death," Sean Tindell, the commissioner of Mississippi's Department of Public Safety, stated to Fox News Digital. "If the investigation establishes those circumstances, law enforcement will work with prosecutors to pursue the appropriate charges and hold those responsible accountable."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More