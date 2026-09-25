Who are Yahya Mohamed Mosleh and Islam Mohamed? Two arrested near Ole Miss as police seize over 500 units of kratom

Two persons have been taken into custody on drug-related charges in Oxford, Mississippi, just a days after two University of Mississippi students tragically died in unrelated incidents. Two men were detained in Oxford, Mississippi, on drug charges shortly after two University of Mississippi students died in unrelated incidents (Police)

Authorities conducted a search of a tobacco and vape shop located close to the Ole Miss campus, where they discovered over 500 kratom products along with THC cartridges, gummies, and various other suspected controlled substances, according to the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit on Friday.

Drug bust at Oxford shop after tragic death of Ole Miss students Yahya Mohamed Mosleh, 51, and Islam Mohamed, 18, both from Oxford, were charged with possession with the intention to distribute, NY Post reported.

In a separate matter, Amer Alowdi, 40, who owns the shop, faced indictment charges for drug trafficking back in 2022. However, according to police reports, he left the country before facing prosecution.

Officials haven't yet established any link between the business and the two University of Mississippi students.

Also Read: Caleb Flynn's cringey AI love songs for Alleigha Botner played at trial - Know what the lyrics mean as she testifies

Two students tragically lost their lives in unrelated incidents that occurred on Monday, and authorities discovered that "packaged Kratom sold from a retail store" was present at both locations, according to police reports.

“Kratom has been prohibited from possession, distribution, and sale within the City of Oxford since 2019,” the narcotics division stated on Friday.

Ole Miss students' death Eighteen-year-old freshman Aidan Hamilton and twenty-year-old junior Robert Strang have been identified as the two students who died in the college incident.

Strang, a resident of Atlanta, was fondly remembered as a devoted son and served as co-chairman of the 2026 Rush program for Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Hamilton, a resident of Colorado, was described by his family as a "bright, wonderful young man who was taken too soon" and "is greatly missed."

Strang's body was located at a residence near campus, whereas Hamilton was found in his dormitory room.

Students' cause of death under probe The precise circumstances surrounding the students' deaths remain undetermined. However, narcotics investigators are actively engaged in examining both cases. If the findings suggest fentanyl involvement, authorities note that Mississippi has enacted specialized legislation enabling prosecution of the individual responsible for distributing the substance.

"Under Parker’s Law, enacted in 2022, criminal charges may be pursued when an unlawful delivery of fentanyl results in a person’s death," Sean Tindell, the commissioner of Mississippi's Department of Public Safety, stated to Fox News Digital. "If the investigation establishes those circumstances, law enforcement will work with prosecutors to pursue the appropriate charges and hold those responsible accountable."