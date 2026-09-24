Ole Miss deaths update: Who were Aidan Hamilton and Robert Strang? New details of incidents emerge
Aidan Hamilton, 18, and Robert Strang, 20, Ole Miss students, died September 21. Kratom found in package amid probes. Causes of death unconfirmed.
The deaths of two University of Mississippi students on Monday, September 21, have caused a major controversy after local authorities found the drug kratom in a package during the probe. But it was unclear how it was related to the deaths.
On Thursday, in a major update on the case in Mississippi, the identities of the students were revealed, along with more details of the circumstances of their deaths.
Who Were Aidan Hamilton And Robert Strang?
The University of Mississippi student newspaper the student newspaper The Daily Mississippian, confirmed that the two students who died were 18-year-old freshman Aidan Hamilton and 20-year-old Robert Strang.
Fox News Digital also spoke to the family attorney of Strang, who said they are "heartbroken" by the loss.
Also read: What is kratom? Authorities issue warning after packaged drug found in Ole Miss death investigations in Oxford
The report also pointed out that Robert Strang was one of the leaders of Ole Miss's Phi Delta Theta fraternity chapter. He was frequently featured on the social media handles of the fraternity as the co-chairman of the 2026 edition of the Rush, the annual drive to recruit new members.
The Lafayette County Coroner's Office has not confirmed the causes of the two students' deaths. The two bodies were found at different places, Strang's at an off-campus home and Hamilton at Stewart Hall, a dorm inside the University of Mississippi campus. Fox News Digital reports that both deaths are being investigated by Lafayette County's narcotics task force.
"We are heartbroken by the loss of our dear son and are trying to process this unimaginable loss," the Strang family told Fox News in a statement "We are deeply grateful for the incredible outpouring of love, prayers and support by so many beloved friends and family. Their kindness has meant more to our family than we can ever express."
Also read: Ole Miss deaths update: Coroner shares new details as Gov. Tate Reeves speaks out, ‘Illegal drugs are…’
New Details of Incident Emerge
As the investigation into the deaths progresses, more details around the circumstances are emerging. The New York Post reported that the two deaths are not believed to be connected.
But the key question that remains unanswered is the allegations of overdose and authorities finding kratom during the probe. The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics said in a Tuesday statement that kratom was found, without revealing how it is connected to them.
The cause and manner of the two deaths have also not been made public. However, increasingly, they are being linked to drug use, including by Governor Tate Reeves of Mississppi, who warned against drug use among students in his statement mourning the two deaths.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More