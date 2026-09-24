Jim Copenhaver death: Man injured in Trump's Butler assassination attempt dies amid struggle with injuries
James "Jim" Copenhaver, 76, injured in the July 2024 Trump assassination attempt in Butler, PA, has died amid permanent injuries. No cause was announced.
James Copenhaver, also called Jim Copehnhaver, made headlines after being injured in the assassination attempt on then GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 12, 2024. Two years later, Copenhaver has died amid his struggle with the permanent injuries he suffered at the shooting.
Headline USA of Pennsylvania first confirmed that James 'Jim' Copenhaver has died at the age of 76. The report cited a source close to the family to confirm that Copenhaver has passed away. No details surrounding the cause of death has been provided.
After the news broke, the House Republicans released a statement mourning Jim Copenhaver. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jim Copenhaver, who was gravely wounded in the horrific shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania," a post from the House Republican's X account read.
"Jim endured unimaginable hardship with strength and perseverance. We join his family and loved ones in mourning his loss and praying for them during this difficult time. May he rest in peace."
Jim Copenhaver was struggling with injuries
Jim Copenhaver was seriously injured after being shot in his right triceps and his abdomen. The Headline USA described his injuries as "permanent." He filed a lawsuit against the US Government in June 2026 where he revealed that he had to undergo numerous surgeries. It includes a traumatic abdominal wall hernia, laparotomy, a colon transection and also a laceration repair.
It is unclear, however, if the injuries were directly linked to Jim Copenhaver's death.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More