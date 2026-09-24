Ole Miss deaths update: Coroner shares new details as Gov. Tate Reeves speaks out, ‘Illegal drugs are…’

The Lafayette County coroner has confirmed that the two University of Mississippi students who were found dead on Monday, September 21, were both male, aged 18 and 20. The coroner confirmed that the 18-year-old male student died on campus at Stewart Hall, while the 20-year-old male student died at an off-campus house, per WTVA. Ole Miss deaths update: Coroner shares new details as Gov. Tate Reeves speaks out (The University of Mississippi - Ole Miss/Facebook)

The names of the students have not been announced.

According to law enforcement, kratom was purchased from a local retailer in both cases and was found on the scene.

Also Read | Ole Miss students causes of death: What we know as authorities warn against illicit drug use

The Lafayette County coroner also said that a toxicology report will be done. Results could take a few weeks to be announced.

Gov. Tate Reeves breaks silence Gov. Tate Reeves spoke out about the deaths, saying in a statement Wednesday, September 23, “Mississippi is praying for the families and friends of the two Ole Miss students during this incredibly difficult time. Illegal drugs are a serious problem at colleges and universities throughout the country.”

He added, “The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are working closely with local law enforcement. They are assisting in the investigation and working to expedite toxicology reports.”

Action News 5 reported that emergency responders were called to Stewart Hall around 1:30 pm Monday for a possible overdose. The Lafayette County dispatch call said, “Stewart Hall 61 Women’s Terrace for a possible OD. They do not believe the subject is breathing. Trying to start CPR over the phone.”

Also Read | Ole Miss students express fear after 2 peers tragically die, ‘Can’t even know what you can trust…’

The deaths happened after the campus hosted LSU for a football game over the weekend. The event drew thousands of people to Oxford.

Lafayette County Metro Narcotics said on Tuesday that there is “no evidence the deaths are connected.” The agency added that “packaged kratom from a retail store was found during both investigations.”

The Oxford Police Department shared a release from Lafayette County Metro Narcotics on X, which warned Ole Miss students to “avoid kratom and any other medication or substance that was not prescribed to you or obtained from a trusted, regulated source.”

Kratom is illegal in Arkansas and Tennessee. However, it can be sold in parts of Mississippi to people over the age of 21.

While Oxford banned kratom in 2019, Lafayette County banned it in 2021.