Ole Miss deaths update: Coroner shares new details as Gov. Tate Reeves speaks out, ‘Illegal drugs are…’
The Lafayette County coroner has shared fresh details about the two University of Mississippi students who were found dead on Monday, September 21.
The Lafayette County coroner has confirmed that the two University of Mississippi students who were found dead on Monday, September 21, were both male, aged 18 and 20. The coroner confirmed that the 18-year-old male student died on campus at Stewart Hall, while the 20-year-old male student died at an off-campus house, per WTVA.
The names of the students have not been announced.
According to law enforcement, kratom was purchased from a local retailer in both cases and was found on the scene.
Also Read | Ole Miss students causes of death: What we know as authorities warn against illicit drug use
The Lafayette County coroner also said that a toxicology report will be done. Results could take a few weeks to be announced.
Gov. Tate Reeves breaks silence
Gov. Tate Reeves spoke out about the deaths, saying in a statement Wednesday, September 23, “Mississippi is praying for the families and friends of the two Ole Miss students during this incredibly difficult time. Illegal drugs are a serious problem at colleges and universities throughout the country.”
He added, “The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are working closely with local law enforcement. They are assisting in the investigation and working to expedite toxicology reports.”
Action News 5 reported that emergency responders were called to Stewart Hall around 1:30 pm Monday for a possible overdose. The Lafayette County dispatch call said, “Stewart Hall 61 Women’s Terrace for a possible OD. They do not believe the subject is breathing. Trying to start CPR over the phone.”
Also Read | Ole Miss students express fear after 2 peers tragically die, ‘Can’t even know what you can trust…’
The deaths happened after the campus hosted LSU for a football game over the weekend. The event drew thousands of people to Oxford.
Lafayette County Metro Narcotics said on Tuesday that there is “no evidence the deaths are connected.” The agency added that “packaged kratom from a retail store was found during both investigations.”
The Oxford Police Department shared a release from Lafayette County Metro Narcotics on X, which warned Ole Miss students to “avoid kratom and any other medication or substance that was not prescribed to you or obtained from a trusted, regulated source.”
Kratom is illegal in Arkansas and Tennessee. However, it can be sold in parts of Mississippi to people over the age of 21.
While Oxford banned kratom in 2019, Lafayette County banned it in 2021.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More