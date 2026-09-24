Charlie Kirk's 'final' video row intensifies as Candace Owens slams Erika Kirk's actions: 'Psychotic'

The dispute surrounding footage of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s final days has intensified after podcaster Candace Owens sharply criticized his widow, Erika Kirk, over the release of a private video showing Kirk with his children. Charlie Kirk’s ‘final’ video row: Candace Owens calls Erika Kirk’s actions ‘psychotic’ (@candaceoshow, Getty Images via AFP)

Owens, in an X post on Thursday, September 24, accused Erika of allowing footage of what she described as Charlie Kirk’s “final private moments” with his children to be shared with online commentator Andrew Wilson. Owens called the development “deeply disturbing” and described the decision as “psychotic.”

Owens’ comments came as her ongoing dispute with Wilson over footage connected to Charlie Kirk’s death entered a new phase. Wilson has shared previously unseen material that he says was recorded before Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Wilson presented footage showing Kirk spending time at home with his children and attributed the recording to Erika Kirk.

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Candace Owens questions Erika Kirk footage In her latest post, Owens argued that the release of private family footage raises questions about why such material was made public.

She wrote that there was “no sane widow” who would agree to hand over private footage of her late husband with his children for online commentary and fundraising. Owens further alleged that the material was being used to “troll the internet,” while accusing Erika of publicly dishonoring her late husband.