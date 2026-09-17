Charlie Kirk wrongful death notice: Candace Owens makes shock revelation about Erika as shooting case sees sudden twist

A wrongful death notice was filed by Charlie Kirk's family after the conservative was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. This notice is usually precursor to a wrongful death lawsuit being filed. A wrongful death notice has been filed in Charlie Kirk's case. (REUTERS)

The notice was sent on September 9 to UVU and the State of Utah about intent to seek damages in Kirk's death. The notice alleged there were several security lapses. Now, podcaster Candace Owens, made a shocking revelation about Erika Kirk, Charlie's wife and the current CEO of his organization, Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

Notably, Owens has been at loggerheads with both Erika and the TPUSA in the wake of Charlie's assassination. The podcaster, who used to be part of Kirk's organization, had several theories about his assassination, which blamed Israel, Egypt, and even the TPUSA leadership – all without providing any proof.

What Candace Owens said about Erika Kirk? Now, Owens has made fresh claims about Erika Kirk amid the wrongful death notice that was sent. Taking to X, she shared her thoughts on the matter.

“Since there is nothing that TPUSA won’t try to grift off of, I feel it’s important to state something that is true: The wrongful death lawsuit was pushed by Charlie Kirk’s parents,” she wrote.

Also Read | 10 Charlie Kirk quotes that defined the TPUSA founder's beliefs, one year after his assassination

Owens added that it was Charlie Kirk's parents who wanted to get ‘justice’ for their son's killing. “They were the ones that wanted this justice for Charlie and they approached and convinced Erika to get behind it. This is a fact,” Owens added.